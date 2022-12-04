FGFTReb
ALCORN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Marshall170-30-00-0010
Brewton274-102-21-31110
McQuarter262-73-41-2037
Pajeaud241-30-02-3232
Wade251-51-20-3033
Carter262-103-40-2037
Anderson231-60-00-3003
Jordan222-24-41-4048
Butler100-20-00-0020
Totals20013-4813-165-2032040

Percentages: FG .271, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 1-16, .063 (Anderson 1-3, McQuarter 0-1, Pajeaud 0-1, Wade 0-2, Brewton 0-3, Carter 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Marshall).

Turnovers: 20 (McQuarter 5, Pajeaud 5, Wade 5, Brewton 2, Carter 2, Anderson).

Steals: 7 (Anderson 2, Wade 2, Carter, Marshall, McQuarter).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TENNESSEEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Nkamhoua256-97-71-46120
Phillips225-107-72-43218
Plavsic166-60-01-42012
Key293-72-40-12411
Mashack275-102-43-72213
Zeigler233-52-21-34310
Aidoo213-50-03-7136
James141-50-00-2302
Edwards100-00-00-1300
Awaka91-30-03-5112
Gilbert30-30-01-1000
Kegler10-00-00-0000
Totals20033-6320-2415-39271694

Percentages: FG .524, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Key 3-7, Zeigler 2-3, Nkamhoua 1-1, Mashack 1-3, Phillips 1-3, Aidoo 0-1, Gilbert 0-2, James 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Aidoo, Nkamhoua, Phillips, Plavsic, Zeigler).

Turnovers: 11 (Zeigler 3, Key 2, Nkamhoua 2, Aidoo, Awaka, Edwards, Mashack).

Steals: 13 (Zeigler 5, Mashack 4, James, Key, Phillips, Plavsic).

Technical Fouls: None.

Alcorn St.221840
Tennessee494594

A_16,481 (21,678).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you