|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC DAVIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anigwe
|23
|3-9
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|4
|8
|Adebayo
|27
|0-2
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|1
|0
|Beasley
|36
|5-10
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|14
|Johnson
|30
|6-14
|1-2
|0-2
|4
|4
|13
|Pepper
|30
|6-13
|2-4
|0-2
|1
|4
|16
|Milling
|17
|0-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|0
|Lose
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|0
|Rocak
|10
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|1
|DeBruhl
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|Henry
|4
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Manu
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|21-56
|6-10
|7-26
|7
|20
|54
Percentages: FG .375, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Beasley 4-8, Pepper 2-5, DeBruhl 0-1, Anigwe 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Milling 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Anigwe).
Turnovers: 19 (Johnson 6, DeBruhl 4, Beasley 3, Anigwe 2, Pepper 2, Adebayo, Lose).
Steals: 3 (Beasley, Johnson, Pepper).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCLA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bona
|28
|4-10
|1-2
|2-6
|1
|1
|9
|Bailey
|20
|3-6
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|7
|Campbell
|32
|6-11
|4-6
|0-2
|2
|1
|17
|Clark
|34
|7-14
|3-3
|4-11
|3
|0
|18
|Jaquez
|25
|6-10
|2-3
|3-8
|3
|3
|14
|Singleton
|22
|2-7
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|6
|Nwuba
|12
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|4
|McClendon
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|0
|Andrews
|8
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|4
|Canka
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|33-68
|10-14
|11-36
|11
|11
|81
Percentages: FG .485, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (Singleton 2-3, Bailey 1-1, Campbell 1-2, Clark 1-2, McClendon 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Nwuba 4, Bona 2, Clark).
Turnovers: 10 (Jaquez 3, Clark 2, Andrews, Bailey, Canka, Nwuba, Singleton).
Steals: 8 (Clark 2, Singleton 2, Andrews, Bailey, Bona, Campbell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UC Davis
|21
|33
|—
|54
|UCLA
|33
|48
|—
|81
A_7,421 (13,800).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.