FGFTReb
UC DAVISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anigwe233-92-20-3048
Adebayo270-20-03-5010
Beasley365-100-00-40114
Johnson306-141-20-24413
Pepper306-132-40-21416
Milling170-20-01-4010
Lose110-00-02-2010
Rocak100-01-20-0121
DeBruhl90-20-01-3120
Henry40-30-00-1000
Manu31-10-00-0002
Totals20021-566-107-2672054

Percentages: FG .375, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Beasley 4-8, Pepper 2-5, DeBruhl 0-1, Anigwe 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Milling 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Anigwe).

Turnovers: 19 (Johnson 6, DeBruhl 4, Beasley 3, Anigwe 2, Pepper 2, Adebayo, Lose).

Steals: 3 (Beasley, Johnson, Pepper).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UCLAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bona284-101-22-6119
Bailey203-60-01-1007
Campbell326-114-60-22117
Clark347-143-34-113018
Jaquez256-102-33-83314
Singleton222-70-00-3016
Nwuba122-40-00-3024
McClendon110-20-00-0220
Andrews82-30-01-1004
Canka81-10-00-1012
Totals20033-6810-1411-36111181

Percentages: FG .485, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (Singleton 2-3, Bailey 1-1, Campbell 1-2, Clark 1-2, McClendon 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Nwuba 4, Bona 2, Clark).

Turnovers: 10 (Jaquez 3, Clark 2, Andrews, Bailey, Canka, Nwuba, Singleton).

Steals: 8 (Clark 2, Singleton 2, Andrews, Bailey, Bona, Campbell).

Technical Fouls: None.

UC Davis213354
UCLA334881

A_7,421 (13,800).

