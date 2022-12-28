FGFTReb
ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Beagle344-61-31-5439
Jackson140-30-01-1140
Patel241-31-20-2003
Drumgoole312-122-20-4027
Hutcheson283-70-01-5027
Davis294-110-00-61111
Edmead242-74-40-1339
Reddish90-10-00-0000
Ketner60-20-00-1010
Kellogg10-00-01-1000
Totals20016-528-114-2691646

Percentages: FG .308, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Davis 3-9, Edmead 1-1, Hutcheson 1-5, Drumgoole 1-7, Reddish 0-1, Beagle 0-2, Patel 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hutcheson 2, Patel).

Turnovers: 8 (Beagle 3, Edmead 2, Ketner 2, Drumgoole).

Steals: 3 (Davis, Edmead, Hutcheson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
VIRGINIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gardner277-112-33-70016
Vander Plas151-40-21-2133
Clark273-41-20-41018
Franklin317-133-31-20020
McKneely282-71-10-3225
Shedrick223-62-21-6118
Dunn181-20-00-3012
Caffaro131-10-50-2012
Murray130-22-20-3002
Coleman50-20-00-0100
Totals20025-5211-206-3215966

Percentages: FG .481, FT .550.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Franklin 3-6, Clark 1-1, Vander Plas 1-4, Coleman 0-1, Dunn 0-1, Murray 0-2, McKneely 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Franklin 2, Gardner 2, Dunn, Shedrick, Vander Plas).

Turnovers: 7 (Clark 2, Dunn 2, Caffaro, Franklin, McKneely).

Steals: 4 (Clark 2, McKneely, Shedrick).

Technical Fouls: None.

Albany (NY)242246
Virginia333366

.

