ALBANY (NY) (5-10)
Beagle 4-6 1-3 9, Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Patel 1-3 1-2 3, Drumgoole 2-12 2-2 7, Hutcheson 3-7 0-0 7, Davis 4-11 0-0 11, Edmead 2-7 4-4 9, Reddish 0-1 0-0 0, Ketner 0-2 0-0 0, Kellogg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-52 8-11 46.
VIRGINIA (9-2)
Gardner 7-11 2-3 16, Vander Plas 1-4 0-2 3, Clark 3-4 1-2 8, Franklin 7-13 3-3 20, McKneely 2-7 1-1 5, Shedrick 3-6 2-2 8, Dunn 1-2 0-0 2, Caffaro 1-1 0-5 2, Murray 0-2 2-2 2, Coleman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 11-20 66.
Halftime_Virginia 33-24. 3-Point Goals_Albany (NY) 6-27 (Davis 3-9, Edmead 1-1, Hutcheson 1-5, Drumgoole 1-7, Reddish 0-1, Beagle 0-2, Patel 0-2), Virginia 5-18 (Franklin 3-6, Clark 1-1, Vander Plas 1-4, Coleman 0-1, Dunn 0-1, Murray 0-2, McKneely 0-3). Rebounds_Albany (NY) 26 (Davis 6), Virginia 32 (Gardner 7). Assists_Albany (NY) 9 (Beagle 4), Virginia 15 (Clark 10). Total Fouls_Albany (NY) 16, Virginia 9.
