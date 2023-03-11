CLEMSON (23-10)
Schieffelin 1-1 2-4 4, Tyson 5-9 1-2 15, Hall 4-12 5-6 13, Galloway 4-14 2-3 12, C.Hunter 2-9 1-1 5, D.Hunter 1-3 0-0 3, Godfrey 2-3 0-0 4, Middlebrooks 0-1 0-0 0, Beadle 0-0 0-0 0, Wiggins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 11-16 56.
VIRGINIA (25-6)
Gardner 10-15 3-5 23, Caffaro 2-2 0-2 4, Beekman 2-8 0-0 4, Clark 4-8 2-2 13, Franklin 6-14 3-4 16, Dunn 0-1 0-0 0, Shedrick 3-5 2-3 8, McKneely 1-4 0-0 3, Murray 2-2 0-0 5, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 10-16 76.
Halftime_Virginia 37-25. 3-Point Goals_Clemson 7-23 (Tyson 4-8, Galloway 2-7, D.Hunter 1-1, Wiggins 0-1, Hall 0-2, C.Hunter 0-4), Virginia 6-17 (Clark 3-6, Murray 1-1, McKneely 1-3, Franklin 1-4, Beekman 0-1, Coleman 0-1, Shedrick 0-1). Fouled Out_Shedrick. Rebounds_Clemson 34 (Hall 10), Virginia 38 (Gardner 12). Assists_Clemson 9 (Schieffelin, Galloway, C.Hunter 2), Virginia 18 (Beekman 7). Total Fouls_Clemson 15, Virginia 16. A_15,316 (23,500).
