|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEMSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Schieffelin
|22
|1-1
|2-4
|2-6
|2
|0
|4
|Tyson
|34
|5-9
|1-2
|1-6
|0
|3
|15
|Hall
|31
|4-12
|5-6
|3-10
|1
|4
|13
|Galloway
|28
|4-14
|2-3
|2-2
|2
|0
|12
|C.Hunter
|33
|2-9
|1-1
|1-3
|2
|3
|5
|D.Hunter
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|3
|Godfrey
|13
|2-3
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|4
|Middlebrooks
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Beadle
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Wiggins
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-53
|11-16
|10-34
|9
|15
|56
Percentages: FG .358, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Tyson 4-8, Galloway 2-7, D.Hunter 1-1, Wiggins 0-1, Hall 0-2, C.Hunter 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Godfrey 2, Hall 2, Schieffelin, Tyson).
Turnovers: 12 (Hall 3, Schieffelin 3, Godfrey 2, Tyson 2, C.Hunter, Middlebrooks).
Steals: 3 (D.Hunter, Galloway, Tyson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VIRGINIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gardner
|30
|10-15
|3-5
|5-12
|2
|2
|23
|Caffaro
|11
|2-2
|0-2
|0-2
|2
|3
|4
|Beekman
|37
|2-8
|0-0
|1-3
|7
|0
|4
|Clark
|31
|4-8
|2-2
|1-3
|4
|0
|13
|Franklin
|28
|6-14
|3-4
|3-3
|2
|1
|16
|Dunn
|20
|0-1
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|1
|0
|Shedrick
|17
|3-5
|2-3
|1-7
|0
|5
|8
|McKneely
|15
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|3
|Murray
|7
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|Coleman
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-60
|10-16
|11-38
|18
|16
|76
Percentages: FG .500, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Clark 3-6, Murray 1-1, McKneely 1-3, Franklin 1-4, Beekman 0-1, Coleman 0-1, Shedrick 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Dunn 2, Shedrick).
Turnovers: 5 (Beekman 3, Caffaro, Clark).
Steals: 6 (Franklin 2, Beekman, Clark, Gardner, Shedrick).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Clemson
|25
|31
|—
|56
|Virginia
|37
|39
|—
|76
A_15,316 (23,500).
Commented
