FGFTReb
CLEMSONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Schieffelin221-12-42-6204
Tyson345-91-21-60315
Hall314-125-63-101413
Galloway284-142-32-22012
C.Hunter332-91-11-3235
D.Hunter151-30-00-2113
Godfrey132-30-01-4024
Middlebrooks80-10-00-1120
Beadle70-00-00-0000
Wiggins40-10-00-0000
Totals20019-5311-1610-3491556

Percentages: FG .358, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Tyson 4-8, Galloway 2-7, D.Hunter 1-1, Wiggins 0-1, Hall 0-2, C.Hunter 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Godfrey 2, Hall 2, Schieffelin, Tyson).

Turnovers: 12 (Hall 3, Schieffelin 3, Godfrey 2, Tyson 2, C.Hunter, Middlebrooks).

Steals: 3 (D.Hunter, Galloway, Tyson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
VIRGINIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gardner3010-153-55-122223
Caffaro112-20-20-2234
Beekman372-80-01-3704
Clark314-82-21-34013
Franklin286-143-43-32116
Dunn200-10-00-5010
Shedrick173-52-31-7058
McKneely151-40-00-1143
Murray72-20-00-1005
Coleman10-10-00-1000
Totals20030-6010-1611-38181676

Percentages: FG .500, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Clark 3-6, Murray 1-1, McKneely 1-3, Franklin 1-4, Beekman 0-1, Coleman 0-1, Shedrick 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Dunn 2, Shedrick).

Turnovers: 5 (Beekman 3, Caffaro, Clark).

Steals: 6 (Franklin 2, Beekman, Clark, Gardner, Shedrick).

Technical Fouls: None.

Clemson253156
Virginia373976

A_15,316 (23,500).

