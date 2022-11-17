UTAH TECH (1-3)
Leter 4-10 3-4 12, Christensen 1-3 0-0 2, Gonsalves 4-8 2-2 13, Gooden 4-13 2-2 12, Staine 4-7 1-2 12, Pope 2-8 3-4 8, Edmonds 4-7 3-8 11, Allfrey 1-9 0-0 2, Wright 0-4 0-0 0, Nicolds 0-0 0-0 0, A.Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Snoddy 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 26-72 15-24 77.
ARIZONA (3-0)
A.Tubelis 9-11 1-1 20, Ballo 6-10 4-4 16, Kriisa 6-7 6-6 24, Larsson 3-5 6-6 14, Henderson 7-10 2-2 18, Bal 0-2 3-3 3, Boswell 0-2 0-0 0, Veesaar 0-1 0-0 0, Borovicanin 1-1 0-0 2, D.Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Mains 1-1 0-0 2, Weitman 0-1 0-0 0, Lang 1-1 0-0 3, Menaugh 0-0 0-0 0, T.Tubelis 0-0 0-0 0, Ackerley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-55 22-22 104.
Halftime_Arizona 49-21. 3-Point Goals_Utah Tech 10-32 (Gonsalves 3-5, Staine 3-5, Gooden 2-5, Pope 1-4, Leter 1-5, A.Anderson 0-1, Christensen 0-1, Allfrey 0-3, Wright 0-3), Arizona 12-22 (Kriisa 6-7, Larsson 2-3, Henderson 2-5, Lang 1-1, A.Tubelis 1-1, Ackerley 0-1, Bal 0-1, Veesaar 0-1, Boswell 0-2). Fouled Out_Pope, Edmonds. Rebounds_Utah Tech 29 (Leter 5), Arizona 38 (Ballo 11). Assists_Utah Tech 13 (Gooden, Staine, Pope 3), Arizona 24 (Larsson 6). Total Fouls_Utah Tech 22, Arizona 20. A_12,752 (14,644).
