FGFTReb
UTAH TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Leter264-103-43-51112
Christensen161-30-01-3022
Gonsalves324-82-21-12213
Gooden324-132-21-33212
Staine254-71-20-33212
Pope182-83-41-3358
Edmonds144-73-82-20511
Allfrey111-90-03-4112
Wright100-40-01-2000
Nicolds70-00-00-0020
A.Anderson61-20-00-1002
Snoddy31-11-22-2003
Totals20026-7215-2415-29132277

Percentages: FG .361, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Gonsalves 3-5, Staine 3-5, Gooden 2-5, Pope 1-4, Leter 1-5, A.Anderson 0-1, Christensen 0-1, Allfrey 0-3, Wright 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Christensen).

Turnovers: 12 (Gooden 3, Edmonds 2, Nicolds 2, Pope 2, Gonsalves, Leter, Staine).

Steals: 13 (Gooden 3, Pope 3, Edmonds 2, Gonsalves 2, Leter 2, Staine).

Technical Fouls: Edmonds, 8:57 second.

FGFTReb
ARIZONAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
A.Tubelis309-111-12-85220
Ballo216-104-43-111416
Kriisa276-76-60-45024
Larsson253-56-60-36114
Henderson267-102-21-52418
Bal190-23-30-1213
Boswell170-20-00-1000
Veesaar100-10-00-4030
Borovicanin71-10-00-0222
D.Anderson51-20-00-1112
Mains31-10-00-0012
Weitman30-10-00-0010
Lang21-10-00-0003
Menaugh20-00-00-0000
T.Tubelis20-00-00-0000
Ackerley10-10-00-0000
Totals20035-5522-226-382420104

Percentages: FG .636, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 12-22, .545 (Kriisa 6-7, Larsson 2-3, Henderson 2-5, A.Tubelis 1-1, Lang 1-1, Ackerley 0-1, Bal 0-1, Veesaar 0-1, Boswell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Ballo 2, A.Tubelis, Veesaar).

Turnovers: 19 (Henderson 4, Kriisa 4, A.Tubelis 3, Ballo 2, Larsson 2, Veesaar 2, Boswell, Mains).

Steals: 4 (Kriisa 2, A.Tubelis, Veesaar).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah Tech215677
Arizona4955104

A_12,752 (14,644).

