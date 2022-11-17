|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Leter
|26
|4-10
|3-4
|3-5
|1
|1
|12
|Christensen
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|Gonsalves
|32
|4-8
|2-2
|1-1
|2
|2
|13
|Gooden
|32
|4-13
|2-2
|1-3
|3
|2
|12
|Staine
|25
|4-7
|1-2
|0-3
|3
|2
|12
|Pope
|18
|2-8
|3-4
|1-3
|3
|5
|8
|Edmonds
|14
|4-7
|3-8
|2-2
|0
|5
|11
|Allfrey
|11
|1-9
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|1
|2
|Wright
|10
|0-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Nicolds
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|A.Anderson
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Snoddy
|3
|1-1
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|26-72
|15-24
|15-29
|13
|22
|77
Percentages: FG .361, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Gonsalves 3-5, Staine 3-5, Gooden 2-5, Pope 1-4, Leter 1-5, A.Anderson 0-1, Christensen 0-1, Allfrey 0-3, Wright 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Christensen).
Turnovers: 12 (Gooden 3, Edmonds 2, Nicolds 2, Pope 2, Gonsalves, Leter, Staine).
Steals: 13 (Gooden 3, Pope 3, Edmonds 2, Gonsalves 2, Leter 2, Staine).
Technical Fouls: Edmonds, 8:57 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARIZONA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|A.Tubelis
|30
|9-11
|1-1
|2-8
|5
|2
|20
|Ballo
|21
|6-10
|4-4
|3-11
|1
|4
|16
|Kriisa
|27
|6-7
|6-6
|0-4
|5
|0
|24
|Larsson
|25
|3-5
|6-6
|0-3
|6
|1
|14
|Henderson
|26
|7-10
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|4
|18
|Bal
|19
|0-2
|3-3
|0-1
|2
|1
|3
|Boswell
|17
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Veesaar
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|3
|0
|Borovicanin
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|2
|D.Anderson
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Mains
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Weitman
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Lang
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Menaugh
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Tubelis
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ackerley
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|35-55
|22-22
|6-38
|24
|20
|104
Percentages: FG .636, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 12-22, .545 (Kriisa 6-7, Larsson 2-3, Henderson 2-5, A.Tubelis 1-1, Lang 1-1, Ackerley 0-1, Bal 0-1, Veesaar 0-1, Boswell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Ballo 2, A.Tubelis, Veesaar).
Turnovers: 19 (Henderson 4, Kriisa 4, A.Tubelis 3, Ballo 2, Larsson 2, Veesaar 2, Boswell, Mains).
Steals: 4 (Kriisa 2, A.Tubelis, Veesaar).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Utah Tech
|21
|56
|—
|77
|Arizona
|49
|55
|—
|104
A_12,752 (14,644).
