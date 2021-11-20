|BYU
|7
|13
|7
|7
|—
|34
|Georgia Southern
|3
|14
|0
|0
|—
|17
First Quarter
GASO_FG Raynor 38, 7:13.
BYU_Katoa 5 run (Oldroyd kick), 3:15.
Second Quarter
BYU_P.Nacua 5 pass from Hall (Oldroyd kick), 14:56.
GASO_L.Wright 3 run (Raynor kick), 10:17.
GASO_L.Wright 11 run (Raynor kick), 6:25.
BYU_FG Oldroyd 39, 4:56.
BYU_FG Oldroyd 38, :46.
Third Quarter
BYU_Allgeier 1 run (Oldroyd kick), 10:03.
Fourth Quarter
BYU_P.Nacua 29 pass from Hall (Oldroyd kick), 10:38.
A_20,862.
|BYU
|GASO
|First downs
|26
|19
|Total Net Yards
|507
|268
|Rushes-yards
|40-195
|37-146
|Passing
|312
|122
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-12
|Kickoff Returns
|2-20
|4-61
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-29-0
|11-15-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Punts
|2-53.5
|5-39.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-60
|5-45
|Time of Possession
|29:23
|30:37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_BYU, Allgeier 25-136, Hall 5-21, P.Nacua 2-20, Katoa 4-16, G.Romney 1-9, (Team) 3-(minus 7). Georgia Southern, L.Wright 14-50, J.White 9-38, Jones 5-36, Cigelske 8-20, Hood 1-2.
PASSING_BYU, Hall 17-29-0-312. Georgia Southern, Cigelske 11-14-1-122, Jones 0-1-1-0.
RECEIVING_BYU, G.Romney 5-87, P.Nacua 5-83, S.Nacua 3-68, K.Hill 2-65, Wake 1-7, Allgeier 1-2. Georgia Southern, L.Wright 5-43, Jones 2-22, B.Johnson 1-28, McAfee 1-16, Hood 1-15, Burgess 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.