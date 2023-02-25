FGFTReb
KANSAS ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson397-130-01-51317
Tomlin173-30-00-4046
Carter201-24-60-3337
Nowell395-129-100-58222
Sills303-74-40-41310
N'Guessan193-40-00-4116
Greene140-10-01-3030
Massoud142-60-00-1025
Iyiola80-10-00-1010
Totals20024-4917-202-30142273

Percentages: FG .490, FT .850.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Johnson 3-5, Nowell 3-8, Carter 1-2, Massoud 1-4, Greene 0-1, Sills 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Greene, N'Guessan).

Turnovers: 15 (Nowell 7, Johnson 2, Sills 2, Carter, Massoud, N'Guessan, Tomlin).

Steals: 8 (Nowell 4, Iyiola, Johnson, N'Guessan, Sills).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Boone277-114-51-31318
Asberry343-96-60-54413
Newton222-91-22-7036
Thompson395-100-20-24211
Wright384-112-20-00312
Cisse161-20-01-4012
Harris120-20-00-1110
Williams80-10-10-1000
Smith41-14-50-2006
Totals20023-5617-234-25101768

Percentages: FG .411, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Wright 2-6, Newton 1-4, Thompson 1-4, Asberry 1-6, Williams 0-1, Harris 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Boone 3, Newton, Smith).

Turnovers: 11 (Asberry 3, Boone 2, Cisse 2, Newton 2, Harris, Thompson).

Steals: 4 (Asberry, Boone, Newton, Wright).

Technical Fouls: None.

Kansas St.334073
Oklahoma St.353368

A_11,124 (13,611).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

