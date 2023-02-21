FGFTReb
BAYLORMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges302-62-32-7446
Thamba161-10-00-1022
Cryer356-110-02-36116
Flagler381-132-20-3134
George367-153-40-31323
Tchamwa Tchatchoua244-72-45-122211
Love151-21-32-2113
Lohner60-00-00-3000
Totals20022-5510-1611-34151665

Percentages: FG .400, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (George 6-10, Cryer 4-7, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 1-1, Love 0-1, Bridges 0-3, Flagler 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bridges 2, Tchamwa Tchatchoua).

Turnovers: 13 (George 3, Lohner 3, Bridges 2, Flagler 2, Love 2, Tchamwa Tchatchoua).

Steals: 3 (Cryer, Flagler, George).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
KANSAS ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson3811-171-20-14325
Tomlin193-61-14-8138
Carter335-110-10-82110
Nowell382-1110-100-210414
Sills332-62-20-5316
N'Guessan233-31-52-4027
Massoud132-30-01-1005
Iyiola30-10-00-0000
Totals20028-5815-217-29201475

Percentages: FG .483, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Johnson 2-4, Massoud 1-2, Tomlin 1-2, Sills 0-2, Carter 0-5, Nowell 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Carter).

Turnovers: 7 (Johnson 3, Carter, N'Guessan, Sills, Tomlin).

Steals: 5 (Carter 2, Nowell 2, Tomlin).

Technical Fouls: None.

Baylor343165
Kansas St.314475

A_11,000 (12,528).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you