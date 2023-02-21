|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BAYLOR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|30
|2-6
|2-3
|2-7
|4
|4
|6
|Thamba
|16
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Cryer
|35
|6-11
|0-0
|2-3
|6
|1
|16
|Flagler
|38
|1-13
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|3
|4
|George
|36
|7-15
|3-4
|0-3
|1
|3
|23
|Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|24
|4-7
|2-4
|5-12
|2
|2
|11
|Love
|15
|1-2
|1-3
|2-2
|1
|1
|3
|Lohner
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-55
|10-16
|11-34
|15
|16
|65
Percentages: FG .400, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (George 6-10, Cryer 4-7, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 1-1, Love 0-1, Bridges 0-3, Flagler 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bridges 2, Tchamwa Tchatchoua).
Turnovers: 13 (George 3, Lohner 3, Bridges 2, Flagler 2, Love 2, Tchamwa Tchatchoua).
Steals: 3 (Cryer, Flagler, George).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|38
|11-17
|1-2
|0-1
|4
|3
|25
|Tomlin
|19
|3-6
|1-1
|4-8
|1
|3
|8
|Carter
|33
|5-11
|0-1
|0-8
|2
|1
|10
|Nowell
|38
|2-11
|10-10
|0-2
|10
|4
|14
|Sills
|33
|2-6
|2-2
|0-5
|3
|1
|6
|N'Guessan
|23
|3-3
|1-5
|2-4
|0
|2
|7
|Massoud
|13
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|5
|Iyiola
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-58
|15-21
|7-29
|20
|14
|75
Percentages: FG .483, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Johnson 2-4, Massoud 1-2, Tomlin 1-2, Sills 0-2, Carter 0-5, Nowell 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Carter).
Turnovers: 7 (Johnson 3, Carter, N'Guessan, Sills, Tomlin).
Steals: 5 (Carter 2, Nowell 2, Tomlin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Baylor
|34
|31
|—
|65
|Kansas St.
|31
|44
|—
|75
A_11,000 (12,528).
