TENNESSEE (0-1)
Jackson 4-9 1-4 9, Key 4-7 0-1 8, Horston 6-13 8-10 20, Powell 7-12 4-5 19, Walker 3-7 0-0 6, Franklin 0-2 2-2 2, Darby 3-6 0-0 9, Puckett 0-1 0-0 0, Suarez 0-0 0-0 0, Hollingshead 1-1 0-2 2, Miles 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-58 15-24 75
OHIO ST. (1-0)
McMahon 5-6 0-1 10, Mikulasikova 6-14 3-6 17, Mikesell 9-18 3-4 25, Sheldon 4-12 5-6 14, Thierry 5-5 0-2 10, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Bristow 0-1 0-0 0, Greene 2-3 3-6 7, Harris 0-0 3-4 3, Shumate 0-1 1-2 1, Totals 31-61 18-31 87
|Tennessee
|22
|19
|13
|21
|—
|75
|Ohio St.
|16
|17
|30
|24
|—
|87
3-Point Goals_Tennessee 4-11 (Horston 0-1, Powell 1-3, Walker 0-1, Darby 3-5, Puckett 0-1), Ohio St. 7-23 (Mikulasikova 2-8, Mikesell 4-10, Sheldon 1-4, Shumate 0-1). Assists_Tennessee 10 (Horston 4, Powell 4), Ohio St. 19 (Sheldon 7). Fouled Out_Tennessee Walker, Ohio St. Thierry. Rebounds_Tennessee 40 (Horston 13), Ohio St. 30 (Mikulasikova 9). Total Fouls_Tennessee 28, Ohio St. 24. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,402.
