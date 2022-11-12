|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Penn St.
|14
|13
|3
|0
|—
|30
First Quarter
PSU_Strange 3 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), 8:52.
PSU_Singleton 45 run (Pinegar kick), 1:25.
Second Quarter
PSU_Singleton 27 run (Pinegar kick), 7:46.
PSU_FG Pinegar 50, 1:34.
PSU_FG Pinegar 46, :00.
Third Quarter
PSU_FG Pinegar 21, 8:15.
A_108,796.
|MD
|PSU
|First downs
|11
|21
|Total Net Yards
|134
|413
|Rushes-yards
|37-60
|43-249
|Passing
|74
|164
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3--3
|Kickoff Returns
|3-57
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-23-0
|16-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|7-49
|0-0
|Punts
|9-43.889
|5-38.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-70
|6-65
|Time of Possession
|25:14
|34:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Maryland, Hemby 13-68, McDonald 4-15, Littleton 9-14, Edwards 2-8, Tagovailoa 9-(minus 45). Penn St., Singleton 11-122, Allen 16-73, Holzworth 3-14, S.Clifford 4-13, Smith 6-13, Allar 1-12, Washington 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Maryland, Tagovailoa 11-22-0-74, Edwards 0-1-0-0. Penn St., S.Clifford 12-23-0-139, Allar 3-6-0-18, Veilleux 1-1-0-7.
RECEIVING_Maryland, Jarrett 3-30, Dippre 3-21, Dyches 2-10, Copeland 1-7, J.Jones 1-6, Hemby 1-0. Penn St., Th.Johnson 3-44, Strange 3-34, Tinsley 1-25, L.Clifford 1-17, Washington 1-14, H.Wallace 1-8, Holzworth 1-7, Meiga 1-7, Singleton 1-5, Lambert-Smith 1-2, Allen 1-1, Kh.Dinkins 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.