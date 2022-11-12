Maryland00000
Penn St.14133030

First Quarter

PSU_Strange 3 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), 8:52.

PSU_Singleton 45 run (Pinegar kick), 1:25.

Second Quarter

PSU_Singleton 27 run (Pinegar kick), 7:46.

PSU_FG Pinegar 50, 1:34.

PSU_FG Pinegar 46, :00.

Third Quarter

PSU_FG Pinegar 21, 8:15.

A_108,796.

MDPSU
First downs1121
Total Net Yards134413
Rushes-yards37-6043-249
Passing74164
Punt Returns0-03--3
Kickoff Returns3-570-0
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int11-23-016-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost7-490-0
Punts9-43.8895-38.6
Fumbles-Lost1-11-1
Penalties-Yards7-706-65
Time of Possession25:1434:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Maryland, Hemby 13-68, McDonald 4-15, Littleton 9-14, Edwards 2-8, Tagovailoa 9-(minus 45). Penn St., Singleton 11-122, Allen 16-73, Holzworth 3-14, S.Clifford 4-13, Smith 6-13, Allar 1-12, Washington 1-4, (Team) 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Maryland, Tagovailoa 11-22-0-74, Edwards 0-1-0-0. Penn St., S.Clifford 12-23-0-139, Allar 3-6-0-18, Veilleux 1-1-0-7.

RECEIVING_Maryland, Jarrett 3-30, Dippre 3-21, Dyches 2-10, Copeland 1-7, J.Jones 1-6, Hemby 1-0. Penn St., Th.Johnson 3-44, Strange 3-34, Tinsley 1-25, L.Clifford 1-17, Washington 1-14, H.Wallace 1-8, Holzworth 1-7, Meiga 1-7, Singleton 1-5, Lambert-Smith 1-2, Allen 1-1, Kh.Dinkins 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

