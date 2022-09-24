|Cent. Michigan
|0
|14
|0
|0
|—
|14
|Penn St.
|14
|7
|6
|6
|—
|33
First Quarter
PSU_Tinsley 5 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), 8:42.
PSU_Strange 4 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), 6:38.
Second Quarter
CMU_Hogan 2 pass from Richardson (Rolston kick), 12:39.
CMU_Jo.Wilson 14 pass from Richardson (Rolston kick), 6:25.
PSU_Allen 14 run (Pinegar kick), 1:58.
Third Quarter
PSU_Strange 3 pass from S.Clifford (kick failed), 11:55.
Fourth Quarter
PSU_S.Clifford 1 run (pass failed), 14:43.
A_106,624.
|CMU
|PSU
|First downs
|20
|21
|Total Net Yards
|363
|403
|Rushes-yards
|23-88
|32-166
|Passing
|275
|237
|Punt Returns
|2-9
|2-19
|Kickoff Returns
|2-35
|1-19
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-34
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-52-2
|24-39-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-17
|1-6
|Punts
|4-44.5
|4-44.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-80
|5-45
|Time of Possession
|29:33
|30:27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cent. Michigan, Nichols 13-67, M.Bailey 1-10, Lukes 2-9, Bauer 3-8, J.Wilson 1-2, Richardson 3-(minus 8). Penn St., Allen 13-111, Singleton 12-42, S.Clifford 5-23, (Team) 1-(minus 4), Allar 1-(minus 6).
PASSING_Cent. Michigan, Richardson 26-45-2-235, Bauer 3-7-0-40. Penn St., S.Clifford 22-34-0-217, Allar 2-5-0-20.
RECEIVING_Cent. Michigan, C.Carriere 11-111, J.Wilson 5-59, Nichols 4-16, Koenigsknecht 3-41, Hogan 2-8, M.Bailey 1-20, Brewer 1-10, Lukes 1-10, McGaughy 1-0. Penn St., Washington 6-64, Strange 5-42, Tinsley 4-51, H.Wallace 2-39, L.Clifford 2-19, Th.Johnson 1-11, Allen 1-7, Lambert-Smith 1-4, Ford 1-0, Singleton 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Penn St., Pinegar 38, Sahaydak 56.
