Cent. Michigan0140014
Penn St.1476633

First Quarter

PSU_Tinsley 5 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), 8:42.

PSU_Strange 4 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), 6:38.

Second Quarter

CMU_Hogan 2 pass from Richardson (Rolston kick), 12:39.

CMU_Jo.Wilson 14 pass from Richardson (Rolston kick), 6:25.

PSU_Allen 14 run (Pinegar kick), 1:58.

Third Quarter

PSU_Strange 3 pass from S.Clifford (kick failed), 11:55.

Fourth Quarter

PSU_S.Clifford 1 run (pass failed), 14:43.

A_106,624.

CMUPSU
First downs2021
Total Net Yards363403
Rushes-yards23-8832-166
Passing275237
Punt Returns2-92-19
Kickoff Returns2-351-19
Interceptions Ret.0-02-34
Comp-Att-Int29-52-224-39-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-171-6
Punts4-44.54-44.5
Fumbles-Lost2-20-0
Penalties-Yards8-805-45
Time of Possession29:3330:27

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cent. Michigan, Nichols 13-67, M.Bailey 1-10, Lukes 2-9, Bauer 3-8, J.Wilson 1-2, Richardson 3-(minus 8). Penn St., Allen 13-111, Singleton 12-42, S.Clifford 5-23, (Team) 1-(minus 4), Allar 1-(minus 6).

PASSING_Cent. Michigan, Richardson 26-45-2-235, Bauer 3-7-0-40. Penn St., S.Clifford 22-34-0-217, Allar 2-5-0-20.

RECEIVING_Cent. Michigan, C.Carriere 11-111, J.Wilson 5-59, Nichols 4-16, Koenigsknecht 3-41, Hogan 2-8, M.Bailey 1-20, Brewer 1-10, Lukes 1-10, McGaughy 1-0. Penn St., Washington 6-64, Strange 5-42, Tinsley 4-51, H.Wallace 2-39, L.Clifford 2-19, Th.Johnson 1-11, Allen 1-7, Lambert-Smith 1-4, Ford 1-0, Singleton 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Penn St., Pinegar 38, Sahaydak 56.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you