Tulane014161646
Southern Cal72171045

First Quarter

USC_M.Jackson 9 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 5:58.

Second Quarter

USC_Bynum 3 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 12:33.

TULN_Spears 3 run (Ambrosio kick), 9:30.

TULN_Jh.Jackson 87 pass from Pratt (Ambrosio kick), 5:42.

USC_Ra.Brown 39 run (Lynch kick), 2:21.

USC_Rice 4 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), :12.

Third Quarter

TULN_Spears 7 run (Ambrosio kick), 11:55.

TULN_FG Ambrosio 42, 4:02.

USC_Rice 19 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 1:24.

TULN_Spears 3 run (pass failed), :40.

Fourth Quarter

USC_Hudson 4 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 12:09.

USC_FG Lynch 43, 4:30.

TULN_Spears 4 run (Ambrosio kick), 4:07.

TULN_safety, 3:20.

TULN_Bauman 6 pass from Pratt (Ambrosio kick), :09.

A_55,329.

TULNUSC
First downs1629
Total Net Yards539594
Rushes-yards34-30532-132
Passing234462
Punt Returns0-01-1
Kickoff Returns6-1465-67
Interceptions Ret.1-00-0
Comp-Att-Int8-18-037-52-1
Sacked-Yards Lost4-200-0
Punts2-43.00-0.0
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards4-305-37
Time of Possession19:5640:02

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tulane, Spears 17-205, Pratt 15-83, Clayton 1-19, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Southern Cal, R.Brown 6-61, Jones 22-61, Ca.Williams 4-10.

PASSING_Tulane, Pratt 8-17-0-234, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Southern Cal, Ca.Williams 37-52-1-462.

RECEIVING_Tulane, Bauman 3-46, D.Watts 2-83, Jackson 1-87, Spears 1-14, Brown 1-4. Southern Cal, Rice 6-174, Mar.Williams 6-35, Washington 5-109, M.Jackson 4-31, Hudson 4-23, Jones 4-20, Bynum 3-26, R.Brown 2-24, K.Ford 2-19, Joh.Jackson 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Southern Cal, Lynch 52.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

