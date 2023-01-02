|Tulane
|0
|14
|16
|16
|—
|46
|Southern Cal
|7
|21
|7
|10
|—
|45
First Quarter
USC_M.Jackson 9 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 5:58.
Second Quarter
USC_Bynum 3 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 12:33.
TULN_Spears 3 run (Ambrosio kick), 9:30.
TULN_Jh.Jackson 87 pass from Pratt (Ambrosio kick), 5:42.
USC_Ra.Brown 39 run (Lynch kick), 2:21.
USC_Rice 4 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), :12.
Third Quarter
TULN_Spears 7 run (Ambrosio kick), 11:55.
TULN_FG Ambrosio 42, 4:02.
USC_Rice 19 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 1:24.
TULN_Spears 3 run (pass failed), :40.
Fourth Quarter
USC_Hudson 4 pass from Ca.Williams (Lynch kick), 12:09.
USC_FG Lynch 43, 4:30.
TULN_Spears 4 run (Ambrosio kick), 4:07.
TULN_safety, 3:20.
TULN_Bauman 6 pass from Pratt (Ambrosio kick), :09.
A_55,329.
|TULN
|USC
|First downs
|16
|29
|Total Net Yards
|539
|594
|Rushes-yards
|34-305
|32-132
|Passing
|234
|462
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Kickoff Returns
|6-146
|5-67
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-18-0
|37-52-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-20
|0-0
|Punts
|2-43.0
|0-0.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|5-37
|Time of Possession
|19:56
|40:02
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tulane, Spears 17-205, Pratt 15-83, Clayton 1-19, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Southern Cal, R.Brown 6-61, Jones 22-61, Ca.Williams 4-10.
PASSING_Tulane, Pratt 8-17-0-234, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Southern Cal, Ca.Williams 37-52-1-462.
RECEIVING_Tulane, Bauman 3-46, D.Watts 2-83, Jackson 1-87, Spears 1-14, Brown 1-4. Southern Cal, Rice 6-174, Mar.Williams 6-35, Washington 5-109, M.Jackson 4-31, Hudson 4-23, Jones 4-20, Bynum 3-26, R.Brown 2-24, K.Ford 2-19, Joh.Jackson 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Southern Cal, Lynch 52.
