FGFTReb
COLGATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Records243-61-23-7017
Cummings348-212-22-66320
Ferguson301-60-00-2333
Richardson365-130-00-61015
Moffatt311-40-01-4203
Lynch-Daniels202-40-00-0035
Woodward161-33-31-4225
Thomson91-10-01-3012
Totals20022-586-78-32141360

Percentages: FG .379, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Richardson 5-10, Cummings 2-7, Lynch-Daniels 1-1, Moffatt 1-1, Ferguson 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Woodward).

Turnovers: 10 (Lynch-Daniels 3, Cummings 2, Richardson 2, Ferguson, Records, Woodward).

Steals: 2 (Ferguson, Richardson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WISCONSINMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Crowl251-50-02-4022
Wahl378-191-13-105218
Joh.Davis378-215-51-92225
Davison371-52-20-2424
Hepburn343-61-21-6418
Vogt153-40-21-2016
Carlson102-30-03-3004
Neath40-00-00-0000
Totals20026-639-1211-36151067

Percentages: FG .413, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Joh.Davis 4-10, Wahl 1-1, Hepburn 1-3, Davison 0-1, Crowl 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Joh.Davis, Wahl).

Turnovers: 5 (Wahl 2, Davison, Joh.Davis, Vogt).

Steals: 5 (Joh.Davis 2, Wahl 2, Hepburn).

Technical Fouls: None.

Colgate283260
Wisconsin283967

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

