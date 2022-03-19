|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLGATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Records
|24
|3-6
|1-2
|3-7
|0
|1
|7
|Cummings
|34
|8-21
|2-2
|2-6
|6
|3
|20
|Ferguson
|30
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|3
|3
|Richardson
|36
|5-13
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|0
|15
|Moffatt
|31
|1-4
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|0
|3
|Lynch-Daniels
|20
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|5
|Woodward
|16
|1-3
|3-3
|1-4
|2
|2
|5
|Thomson
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|22-58
|6-7
|8-32
|14
|13
|60
Percentages: FG .379, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Richardson 5-10, Cummings 2-7, Lynch-Daniels 1-1, Moffatt 1-1, Ferguson 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Woodward).
Turnovers: 10 (Lynch-Daniels 3, Cummings 2, Richardson 2, Ferguson, Records, Woodward).
Steals: 2 (Ferguson, Richardson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WISCONSIN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Crowl
|25
|1-5
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|2
|2
|Wahl
|37
|8-19
|1-1
|3-10
|5
|2
|18
|Joh.Davis
|37
|8-21
|5-5
|1-9
|2
|2
|25
|Davison
|37
|1-5
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|2
|4
|Hepburn
|34
|3-6
|1-2
|1-6
|4
|1
|8
|Vogt
|15
|3-4
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|6
|Carlson
|10
|2-3
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|0
|4
|Neath
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-63
|9-12
|11-36
|15
|10
|67
Percentages: FG .413, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Joh.Davis 4-10, Wahl 1-1, Hepburn 1-3, Davison 0-1, Crowl 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Joh.Davis, Wahl).
Turnovers: 5 (Wahl 2, Davison, Joh.Davis, Vogt).
Steals: 5 (Joh.Davis 2, Wahl 2, Hepburn).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Colgate
|28
|32
|—
|60
|Wisconsin
|28
|39
|—
|67
.