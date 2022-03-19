COLGATE (23-12)
Records 3-6 1-2 7, Cummings 8-20 2-2 20, Ferguson 1-6 0-0 3, Richardson 5-13 0-0 15, Moffatt 1-4 0-0 3, Lynch-Daniels 2-4 0-0 5, Woodward 1-3 3-3 5, Thomson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-57 6-7 60.
WISCONSIN (25-7)
Crowl 2-6 0-0 5, Wahl 7-18 1-1 15, Joh.Davis 8-20 5-5 25, Davison 1-5 2-2 4, Hepburn 3-6 1-2 8, Vogt 3-4 0-2 6, Carlson 2-3 0-0 4, Neath 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 9-12 67.
Halftime_28-28. 3-Point Goals_Colgate 10-22 (Richardson 5-10, Cummings 2-6, Lynch-Daniels 1-1, Moffatt 1-1, Ferguson 1-4), Wisconsin 6-17 (Joh.Davis 4-10, Crowl 1-3, Hepburn 1-3, Davison 0-1). Rebounds_Colgate 33 (Records, Richardson 7), Wisconsin 35 (Wahl 9). Assists_Colgate 14 (Cummings 6), Wisconsin 15 (Hepburn 5). Total Fouls_Colgate 13, Wisconsin 10. A_17,500 (17,500).