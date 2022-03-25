FGFTReb
HOUSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Moore171-30-00-4243
White262-60-11-5144
Carlton285-60-25-70310
Edwards386-132-40-53219
Shead385-169-101-46221
Walker272-30-00-3025
Roberts141-12-20-2004
Chaney121-24-63-3026
Totals20023-5017-2510-33121972

Percentages: FG .460, FT .680.

3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Edwards 5-9, Shead 2-5, Moore 1-1, Walker 1-2, White 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Moore 2, White 2, Carlton, Walker).

Turnovers: 11 (Shead 5, Edwards 2, Moore 2, Carlton, White).

Steals: 5 (Shead 2, Carlton, Edwards, Walker).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ARIZONAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
A.Tubelis230-82-22-5112
Koloko322-66-80-42210
Kriisa191-70-02-4143
Terry386-93-44-63217
Mathurin374-145-82-43415
Larsson223-41-12-6148
Kier191-30-01-2113
Ballo101-30-00-0032
Totals20018-5417-2313-31122160

Percentages: FG .333, FT .739.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Terry 2-3, Mathurin 2-7, Kier 1-2, Larsson 1-2, Kriisa 1-7, A.Tubelis 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Koloko 2, Terry).

Turnovers: 14 (A.Tubelis 4, Terry 3, Kriisa 2, Ballo, Kier, Koloko, Larsson, Mathurin).

Steals: 7 (A.Tubelis 2, Koloko 2, Ballo, Kier, Larsson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Houston343872
Arizona283260

A_17,357 (18,581).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

