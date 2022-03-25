|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Moore
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|4
|3
|White
|26
|2-6
|0-1
|1-5
|1
|4
|4
|Carlton
|28
|5-6
|0-2
|5-7
|0
|3
|10
|Edwards
|38
|6-13
|2-4
|0-5
|3
|2
|19
|Shead
|38
|5-16
|9-10
|1-4
|6
|2
|21
|Walker
|27
|2-3
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|5
|Roberts
|14
|1-1
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|4
|Chaney
|12
|1-2
|4-6
|3-3
|0
|2
|6
|Totals
|200
|23-50
|17-25
|10-33
|12
|19
|72
Percentages: FG .460, FT .680.
3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Edwards 5-9, Shead 2-5, Moore 1-1, Walker 1-2, White 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Moore 2, White 2, Carlton, Walker).
Turnovers: 11 (Shead 5, Edwards 2, Moore 2, Carlton, White).
Steals: 5 (Shead 2, Carlton, Edwards, Walker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARIZONA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|A.Tubelis
|23
|0-8
|2-2
|2-5
|1
|1
|2
|Koloko
|32
|2-6
|6-8
|0-4
|2
|2
|10
|Kriisa
|19
|1-7
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|4
|3
|Terry
|38
|6-9
|3-4
|4-6
|3
|2
|17
|Mathurin
|37
|4-14
|5-8
|2-4
|3
|4
|15
|Larsson
|22
|3-4
|1-1
|2-6
|1
|4
|8
|Kier
|19
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|3
|Ballo
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Totals
|200
|18-54
|17-23
|13-31
|12
|21
|60
Percentages: FG .333, FT .739.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Terry 2-3, Mathurin 2-7, Kier 1-2, Larsson 1-2, Kriisa 1-7, A.Tubelis 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Koloko 2, Terry).
Turnovers: 14 (A.Tubelis 4, Terry 3, Kriisa 2, Ballo, Kier, Koloko, Larsson, Mathurin).
Steals: 7 (A.Tubelis 2, Koloko 2, Ballo, Kier, Larsson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Houston
|34
|38
|—
|72
|Arizona
|28
|32
|—
|60
A_17,357 (18,581).
