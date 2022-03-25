HOUSTON (32-5)
Moore 1-3 0-0 3, White 2-6 0-1 4, Carlton 5-6 0-2 10, Edwards 6-13 2-4 19, Shead 5-16 9-10 21, Walker 2-3 0-0 5, Roberts 1-1 2-2 4, Chaney 1-2 4-6 6. Totals 23-50 17-25 72.
ARIZONA (33-4)
A.Tubelis 0-8 2-2 2, Koloko 2-6 6-8 10, Kriisa 1-7 0-0 3, Terry 6-9 3-4 17, Mathurin 4-14 5-8 15, Larsson 3-4 1-1 8, Kier 1-3 0-0 3, Ballo 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 18-54 17-23 60.
Halftime_Houston 34-28. 3-Point Goals_Houston 9-20 (Edwards 5-9, Shead 2-5, Moore 1-1, Walker 1-2, White 0-3), Arizona 7-22 (Terry 2-3, Mathurin 2-7, Kier 1-2, Larsson 1-2, Kriisa 1-7, A.Tubelis 0-1). Rebounds_Houston 33 (Carlton 7), Arizona 31 (Terry, Larsson 6). Assists_Houston 12 (Shead 6), Arizona 12 (Terry, Mathurin 3). Total Fouls_Houston 19, Arizona 21. A_17,357 (18,581).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.