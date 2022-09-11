|Southern Miss.
|0
|7
|0
|0
|—
|7
|Miami
|3
|7
|14
|6
|—
|30
First Quarter
MIA_FG Borregales 30, 1:37.
Second Quarter
USM_Brownlee 32 pass from Wilcke (Bourgeois kick), 14:24.
MIA_Parrish 1 run (Borregales kick), :20.
Third Quarter
MIA_Franklin 8 run (Borregales kick), 7:10.
MIA_Key.Smith 35 pass from Van Dyke (Borregales kick), 4:56.
Fourth Quarter
MIA_FG Borregales 32, 9:11.
MIA_FG Borregales 48, 3:34.
|USM
|MIA
|First downs
|12
|24
|Total Net Yards
|240
|445
|Rushes-yards
|24-33
|49-171
|Passing
|207
|274
|Punt Returns
|1-2
|2-38
|Kickoff Returns
|2-27
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-17
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-27-1
|23-32-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-19
|4-20
|Punts
|7-44.143
|4-44.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-51
|7-70
|Time of Possession
|23:28
|36:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Southern Miss., Wilcke 12-29, Gore 7-10, Willis 1-0, Dean 1-0, Pittman 1-(minus 1), (Team) 2-(minus 5). Miami, Parrish 23-106, Franklin 12-49, Knighton 6-19, B.Smith 1-7, Key.Smith 1-6, Van Dyke 6-(minus 16).
PASSING_Southern Miss., Wilcke 16-27-1-207. Miami, Van Dyke 21-30-1-259, Garcia 2-2-0-15.
RECEIVING_Southern Miss., Brownlee 5-102, Caston 4-23, Cavallo 2-16, Gore 2-13, D.Jones 1-36, Dean 1-11, Willis 1-6. Miami, Restrepo 6-72, B.Smith 4-53, Key.Smith 3-49, Redding 3-45, Parrish 3-18, Franklin 2-14, Brinson 1-18, Arroyo 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
