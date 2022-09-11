Southern Miss.07007
Miami3714630

First Quarter

MIA_FG Borregales 30, 1:37.

Second Quarter

USM_Brownlee 32 pass from Wilcke (Bourgeois kick), 14:24.

MIA_Parrish 1 run (Borregales kick), :20.

Third Quarter

MIA_Franklin 8 run (Borregales kick), 7:10.

MIA_Key.Smith 35 pass from Van Dyke (Borregales kick), 4:56.

Fourth Quarter

MIA_FG Borregales 32, 9:11.

MIA_FG Borregales 48, 3:34.

USMMIA
First downs1224
Total Net Yards240445
Rushes-yards24-3349-171
Passing207274
Punt Returns1-22-38
Kickoff Returns2-270-0
Interceptions Ret.1-171-0
Comp-Att-Int16-27-123-32-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-194-20
Punts7-44.1434-44.5
Fumbles-Lost3-20-0
Penalties-Yards7-517-70
Time of Possession23:2836:12

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Southern Miss., Wilcke 12-29, Gore 7-10, Willis 1-0, Dean 1-0, Pittman 1-(minus 1), (Team) 2-(minus 5). Miami, Parrish 23-106, Franklin 12-49, Knighton 6-19, B.Smith 1-7, Key.Smith 1-6, Van Dyke 6-(minus 16).

PASSING_Southern Miss., Wilcke 16-27-1-207. Miami, Van Dyke 21-30-1-259, Garcia 2-2-0-15.

RECEIVING_Southern Miss., Brownlee 5-102, Caston 4-23, Cavallo 2-16, Gore 2-13, D.Jones 1-36, Dean 1-11, Willis 1-6. Miami, Restrepo 6-72, B.Smith 4-53, Key.Smith 3-49, Redding 3-45, Parrish 3-18, Franklin 2-14, Brinson 1-18, Arroyo 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

