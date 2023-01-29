FGFTReb
NORTH CAROLINA (16-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Poole263-50-03-5026
Kelly382-105-81-6619
Paris327-142-41-11122
Todd-Williams335-143-51-61315
Ustby323-43-41-11149
Adams100-00-20-1030
Key80-00-00-1120
McPherson173-71-20-2118
Zelaya40-20-00-0010
Team00-00-03-9010
Totals20023-5614-2510-42111969

Percentages: FG 41.071, FT .560.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Paris 6-12, Todd-Williams 2-7, McPherson 1-3, Kelly 0-4, Zelaya 0-1)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 22 (Ustby 6, Kelly 5, Paris 3, Poole 2, Key 2, McPherson 2, Todd-Williams 1, Team 1)

Steals: 16 (Paris 5, Ustby 3, Kelly 2, Todd-Williams 2, McPherson 2, Poole 1, Adams 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Team 1)

FGFTReb
CLEMSON (13-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Robinson324-92-31-51410
Hank322-61-20-6127
Bradford314-134-50-63214
Perpignan294-101-20-1249
Whitehorn272-90-21-7224
Douglas191-50-00-1323
Gaines111-20-11-3202
Ott41-10-00-0003
Elmore30-00-01-2020
Inyang123-50-04-5046
Team00-00-00-0000
Totals20022-608-158-36142258

Percentages: FG 36.667, FT .533.

3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Hank 2-3, Bradford 2-7, Douglas 1-4, Ott 1-1, Robinson 0-3, Perpignan 0-3, Whitehorn 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Inyang 2, Bradford 1)

Turnovers: 21 (Bradford 8, Whitehorn 4, Perpignan 3, Inyang 2, Robinson 1, Hank 1, Douglas 1, Gaines 1)

Steals: 12 (Bradford 4, Hank 3, Robinson 1, Perpignan 1, Whitehorn 1, Douglas 1, Gaines 1)

Technical Fouls: None

North Carolina201672669
Clemson98221958

A_2,556

Officials_Ashlee Goode, Mark McClenney, Dee Kantner

