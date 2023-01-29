NORTH CAROLINA (16-5)
Poole 3-5 0-0 6, Kelly 2-10 5-8 9, Paris 7-14 2-4 22, Todd-Williams 5-14 3-5 15, Ustby 3-4 3-4 9, Adams 0-0 0-2 0, Key 0-0 0-0 0, McPherson 3-7 1-2 8, Zelaya 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 23-56 14-25 69
CLEMSON (13-10)
Robinson 4-9 2-3 10, Hank 2-6 1-2 7, Bradford 4-13 4-5 14, Perpignan 4-10 1-2 9, Whitehorn 2-9 0-2 4, Douglas 1-5 0-0 3, Gaines 1-2 0-1 2, Ott 1-1 0-0 3, Elmore 0-0 0-0 0, Inyang 3-5 0-0 6, Totals 22-60 8-15 58
|North Carolina
|20
|16
|7
|26
|—
|69
|Clemson
|9
|8
|22
|19
|—
|58
3-Point Goals_North Carolina 9-27 (Kelly 0-4, Paris 6-12, Todd-Williams 2-7, McPherson 1-3, Zelaya 0-1), Clemson 6-22 (Robinson 0-3, Hank 2-3, Bradford 2-7, Perpignan 0-3, Whitehorn 0-1, Douglas 1-4, Ott 1-1). Assists_North Carolina 11 (Kelly 6), Clemson 14 (Bradford 3, Douglas 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_North Carolina 42 (Ustby 11), Clemson 36 (Whitehorn 7). Total Fouls_North Carolina 19, Clemson 22. Technical Fouls_North Carolina Team 1. A_2,556.
