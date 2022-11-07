|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA (1-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Liz Scott
|16
|2-8
|4-6
|2-4
|1
|3
|8
|Williams
|20
|7-12
|5-5
|0-1
|2
|2
|19
|Llanusa
|22
|5-12
|1-2
|0-2
|4
|3
|13
|Robertson
|21
|4-6
|2-3
|0-5
|4
|1
|13
|Tot
|25
|5-8
|2-2
|0-6
|4
|2
|13
|Johnson
|12
|4-6
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|3
|9
|Moser
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Culliton
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|2
|2
|Cooper
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Joens
|19
|2-8
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|1
|6
|Reyna Scott
|14
|1-2
|2-2
|0-4
|5
|0
|4
|Tucker
|19
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|3
|0
|Vann
|22
|8-15
|1-2
|3-8
|1
|1
|18
|Svoboda
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|39-82
|18-25
|12-50
|26
|21
|105
Percentages: FG 47.561, FT .720.
3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Robertson 3-5, Llanusa 2-5, Joens 2-5, Tot 1-4, Vann 1-5, Scott 0-2, Williams 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Tucker 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Johnson 2, L.Scott 1, Llanusa 1, Tot 1, R.Scott 1, Vann 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Tot 5, Williams 3, Llanusa 2, Vann 2, Joens 1, R.Scott 1, Tucker 1)
Steals: 12 (Tot 5, Llanusa 3, L.Scott 1, Robertson 1, Joens 1, Vann 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ORAL ROBERTS (0-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cooper
|40
|6-21
|3-3
|4-9
|6
|3
|15
|Rodrigues
|23
|4-11
|4-4
|0-5
|0
|4
|16
|Tirzah Moore
|32
|10-18
|5-8
|11-17
|0
|4
|25
|Nix
|36
|3-10
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|2
|8
|Udoumoh
|30
|6-12
|1-5
|0-3
|2
|1
|15
|Pogi
|9
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|8
|Ramey
|14
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|3
|Trinity Moore
|15
|1-5
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|3
|4
|Winans
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-8
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-85
|17-24
|17-50
|13
|22
|94
Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .708.
3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Rodrigues 4-6, Udoumoh 2-4, Pogi 2-2, Ramey 1-4, Cooper 0-3, Nix 0-6, Moore 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Udoumoh 2, Tr.Moore 2, Rodrigues 1, Ti.Moore 1)
Turnovers: 18 (Cooper 6, Rodrigues 3, Ti.Moore 3, Udoumoh 3, Nix 1, Pogi 1, Tr.Moore 1)
Steals: 5 (Cooper 2, Ti.Moore 1, Pogi 1, Tr.Moore 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Oral Roberts
|17
|20
|21
|36
|—
|94
|Oklahoma
|38
|29
|16
|22
|—
|105
A_2,017
Officials_Nicole Brannon, Zac Brost, Michael McConnell
