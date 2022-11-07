FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Liz Scott162-84-62-4138
Williams207-125-50-12219
Llanusa225-121-20-24313
Robertson214-62-30-54113
Tot255-82-20-64213
Johnson124-61-30-2039
Moser00-00-00-0000
Culliton81-20-02-6022
Cooper20-00-00-0000
Joens192-80-01-4216
Reyna Scott141-22-20-4504
Tucker190-30-00-3330
Vann228-151-23-81118
Svoboda00-00-00-0000
Team00-00-04-5000
Totals20039-8218-2512-502621105

Percentages: FG 47.561, FT .720.

3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Robertson 3-5, Llanusa 2-5, Joens 2-5, Tot 1-4, Vann 1-5, Scott 0-2, Williams 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Tucker 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Johnson 2, L.Scott 1, Llanusa 1, Tot 1, R.Scott 1, Vann 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Tot 5, Williams 3, Llanusa 2, Vann 2, Joens 1, R.Scott 1, Tucker 1)

Steals: 12 (Tot 5, Llanusa 3, L.Scott 1, Robertson 1, Joens 1, Vann 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
ORAL ROBERTS (0-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cooper406-213-34-96315
Rodrigues234-114-40-50416
Tirzah Moore3210-185-811-170425
Nix363-102-20-1328
Udoumoh306-121-50-32115
Pogi93-40-00-1038
Ramey141-40-00-3023
Trinity Moore151-52-21-3234
Winans10-00-00-0000
Team00-00-01-8000
Totals20034-8517-2417-50132294

Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Rodrigues 4-6, Udoumoh 2-4, Pogi 2-2, Ramey 1-4, Cooper 0-3, Nix 0-6, Moore 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Udoumoh 2, Tr.Moore 2, Rodrigues 1, Ti.Moore 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Cooper 6, Rodrigues 3, Ti.Moore 3, Udoumoh 3, Nix 1, Pogi 1, Tr.Moore 1)

Steals: 5 (Cooper 2, Ti.Moore 1, Pogi 1, Tr.Moore 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Oral Roberts1720213694
Oklahoma38291622105

A_2,017

Officials_Nicole Brannon, Zac Brost, Michael McConnell

