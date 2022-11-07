ORAL ROBERTS (0-1)
Cooper 6-21 3-3 15, Rodrigues 4-11 4-4 16, Tirzah Moore 10-18 5-8 25, Nix 3-10 2-2 8, Udoumoh 6-12 1-5 15, Pogi 3-4 0-0 8, Ramey 1-4 0-0 3, Trinity Moore 1-5 2-2 4, Winans 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-85 17-24 94
OKLAHOMA (1-0)
Liz Scott 2-8 4-6 8, Williams 7-12 5-5 19, Llanusa 5-12 1-2 13, Robertson 4-6 2-3 13, Tot 5-8 2-2 13, Johnson 4-6 1-3 9, Moser 0-0 0-0 0, Culliton 1-2 0-0 2, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Joens 2-8 0-0 6, Reyna Scott 1-2 2-2 4, Tucker 0-3 0-0 0, Vann 8-15 1-2 18, Svoboda 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 39-82 18-25 105
|Oral Roberts
|17
|20
|21
|36
|—
|94
|Oklahoma
|38
|29
|16
|22
|—
|105
3-Point Goals_Oral Roberts 9-27 (Cooper 0-3, Rodrigues 4-6, Nix 0-6, Udoumoh 2-4, Pogi 2-2, Ramey 1-4, Moore 0-2), Oklahoma 9-29 (Scott 0-2, Williams 0-1, Llanusa 2-5, Robertson 3-5, Tot 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Joens 2-5, Tucker 0-1, Vann 1-5). Assists_Oral Roberts 13 (Cooper 6), Oklahoma 26 (R.Scott 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oral Roberts 50 (Ti.Moore 17), Oklahoma 50 (Vann 8). Total Fouls_Oral Roberts 22, Oklahoma 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,017.
