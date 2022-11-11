SMU (1-1)
Embry 5-8 9-10 20, Wilkinson 5-14 2-2 12, Bradley 2-9 1-2 7, Jones 0-4 3-3 3, Smith 6-16 4-4 19, Brow 1-5 0-0 2, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Pitts 1-1 2-2 4, Peterson 1-2 3-5 5, Rufus 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 22-63 24-28 74
OKLAHOMA (2-0)
Liz Scott 2-6 2-3 6, Llanusa 1-5 2-2 4, Robertson 3-5 1-2 9, Tot 4-7 2-2 12, Williams 10-14 2-3 25, Johnson 2-7 0-0 4, Culliton 2-5 0-0 4, Joens 3-4 4-4 13, Reyna Scott 3-5 0-0 8, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Vann 4-7 2-2 12, Totals 34-65 15-18 97
|SMU
|15
|22
|22
|15
|—
|74
|Oklahoma
|22
|27
|23
|25
|—
|97
3-Point Goals_SMU 6-24 (Embry 1-2, Bradley 2-7, Jones 0-2, Smith 3-10, Brow 0-3), Oklahoma 14-23 (Llanusa 0-3, Robertson 2-3, Tot 2-3, Williams 3-3, Johnson 0-2, Joens 3-4, R.Scott 2-2, Vann 2-3). Assists_SMU 12 (Smith 5), Oklahoma 23 (Tot 7). Fouled Out_Oklahoma L.Scott. Rebounds_SMU 43 (Wilkinson 11), Oklahoma 30 (Vann 7). Total Fouls_SMU 13, Oklahoma 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,127.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.