|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA (2-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Liz Scott
|12
|2-6
|2-3
|1-1
|1
|5
|6
|Llanusa
|23
|1-5
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|1
|4
|Robertson
|24
|3-5
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|0
|9
|Tot
|26
|4-7
|2-2
|1-3
|7
|0
|12
|Williams
|29
|10-14
|2-3
|1-5
|4
|3
|25
|Johnson
|15
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|4
|Culliton
|10
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|4
|Joens
|17
|3-4
|4-4
|0-1
|2
|1
|13
|Reyna Scott
|14
|3-5
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|8
|Tucker
|16
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|3
|0
|Vann
|14
|4-7
|2-2
|0-7
|0
|3
|12
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-65
|15-18
|3-30
|23
|23
|97
Percentages: FG 52.308, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 14-23, .609 (Williams 3-3, Joens 3-4, Robertson 2-3, Tot 2-3, R.Scott 2-2, Vann 2-3, Llanusa 0-3, Johnson 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson 2, Williams 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Tot 2, R.Scott 2, Vann 2, Llanusa 1, Williams 1, Johnson 1, Tucker 1)
Steals: 5 (R.Scott 2, Williams 1, Culliton 1, Joens 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SMU (1-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Embry
|26
|5-8
|9-10
|1-4
|0
|3
|20
|Wilkinson
|32
|5-14
|2-2
|2-11
|1
|4
|12
|Bradley
|27
|2-9
|1-2
|1-5
|2
|1
|7
|Jones
|28
|0-4
|3-3
|0-0
|2
|1
|3
|Smith
|31
|6-16
|4-4
|2-7
|5
|0
|19
|Brow
|19
|1-5
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|Perry
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Pitts
|12
|1-1
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|4
|Peterson
|14
|1-2
|3-5
|0-0
|1
|1
|5
|Rufus
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|0
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-63
|24-28
|14-43
|12
|13
|74
Percentages: FG 34.921, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Smith 3-10, Bradley 2-7, Embry 1-2, Jones 0-2, Brow 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith 1)
Turnovers: 18 (Embry 4, Smith 3, Bradley 2, Brow 2, Pitts 2, Wilkinson 1, Jones 1, Perry 1, Rufus 1, Team 1)
Steals: 5 (Jones 2, Smith 2, Embry 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|SMU
|15
|22
|22
|15
|—
|74
|Oklahoma
|22
|27
|23
|25
|—
|97
A_5,127
Officials_Ify Seales, Bill Lawrence, Julie Krommenhoek
