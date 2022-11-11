FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Liz Scott122-62-31-1156
Llanusa231-52-20-2214
Robertson243-51-20-3209
Tot264-72-21-37012
Williams2910-142-31-54325
Johnson152-70-00-2004
Culliton102-50-00-2144
Joens173-44-40-12113
Reyna Scott143-50-00-0138
Tucker160-00-00-1330
Vann144-72-20-70312
Team00-00-00-3000
Totals20034-6515-183-30232397

Percentages: FG 52.308, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 14-23, .609 (Williams 3-3, Joens 3-4, Robertson 2-3, Tot 2-3, R.Scott 2-2, Vann 2-3, Llanusa 0-3, Johnson 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson 2, Williams 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Tot 2, R.Scott 2, Vann 2, Llanusa 1, Williams 1, Johnson 1, Tucker 1)

Steals: 5 (R.Scott 2, Williams 1, Culliton 1, Joens 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
SMU (1-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Embry265-89-101-40320
Wilkinson325-142-22-111412
Bradley272-91-21-5217
Jones280-43-30-0213
Smith316-164-42-75019
Brow191-50-01-3122
Perry20-10-00-0000
Pitts121-12-21-2014
Peterson141-23-50-0115
Rufus91-30-03-6002
Team00-00-03-5000
Totals20022-6324-2814-43121374

Percentages: FG 34.921, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Smith 3-10, Bradley 2-7, Embry 1-2, Jones 0-2, Brow 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Embry 4, Smith 3, Bradley 2, Brow 2, Pitts 2, Wilkinson 1, Jones 1, Perry 1, Rufus 1, Team 1)

Steals: 5 (Jones 2, Smith 2, Embry 1)

Technical Fouls: None

SMU1522221574
Oklahoma2227232597

A_5,127

Officials_Ify Seales, Bill Lawrence, Julie Krommenhoek

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

