Oregon7701428
North Carolina7140627

First Quarter

ORE_Irving 2 run (Lewis kick), 11:05.

UNC_Greene 6 pass from Maye (Burnette kick), 4:37.

Second Quarter

ORE_Irving 66 run (Lewis kick), 9:13.

UNC_Nesbit 14 pass from Maye (Burnette kick), 4:34.

UNC_Paysour 49 pass from Maye (Burnette kick), :26.

Fourth Quarter

UNC_FG Burnette 19, 9:13.

ORE_Franklin 6 pass from Nix (Lewis kick), 6:58.

UNC_FG Burnette 44, 2:29.

ORE_Cota 6 pass from Nix (Lewis kick), :19.

A_36,242.

OREUNC
First downs2221
Total Net Yards414335
Rushes-yards32-20934-129
Passing205206
Punt Returns1--41-3
Kickoff Returns4-1063-106
Interceptions Ret.0-01-40
Comp-Att-Int23-30-118-35-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-62-21
Punts2-43.53-44.667
Fumbles-Lost0-01-0
Penalties-Yards5-395-55
Time of Possession27:1132:49

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Oregon, Irving 13-149, J.James 3-27, Whittington 11-27, Nix 5-6. North Carolina, E.Green 17-50, Maye 12-45, Hampton 2-17, D.Jones 2-9, Pettaway 1-4.

PASSING_Oregon, Nix 23-30-1-205. North Carolina, Maye 18-35-0-206.

RECEIVING_Oregon, Ferguson 5-84, Whittington 5-37, Franklin 5-24, Cota 3-42, Hutson 2-10, Herbert 1-7, McCormick 1-2, Irving 1-(minus 1). North Carolina, Paysour 7-98, Nesbit 3-37, Greene 3-26, Copenhaver 3-24, J.Jones 1-11, D.Jones 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Oregon, Lewis 47. North Carolina, Burnette 34.

