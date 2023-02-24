FGFTReb
PACIFICMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Avdalovic240-22-20-1002
Odum192-92-40-1427
Williams121-42-20-2105
Boone191-50-01-4022
Martindale223-62-20-1019
Ivy-Curry193-74-41-30311
Outlaw182-42-20-3026
Beard163-30-00-1036
Denson140-12-20-4042
Freeman140-20-00-3010
Richards120-00-01-1020
Brown90-12-20-0022
Edwards20-10-00-0000
Totals20015-4518-203-2452252

Percentages: FG .333, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Williams 1-1, Martindale 1-3, Odum 1-3, Ivy-Curry 1-4, Avdalovic 0-1, Boone 0-1, Brown 0-1, Denson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Freeman 2, Denson, Williams).

Turnovers: 17 (Beard 3, Boone 3, Denson 3, Martindale 2, Odum 2, Freeman, Ivy-Curry, Outlaw, Williams).

Steals: 2 (Beard, Outlaw).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bowen280-21-20-4331
Saxen255-81-13-62211
Johnson3212-152-31-37329
Mahaney232-102-20-0027
Ducas276-111-20-71117
Marciulionis232-66-80-41310
Jefferson141-23-71-2015
Wessels131-11-10-1123
Barrett90-20-00-1010
Howell60-20-00-1020
Totals20029-5917-265-29152083

Percentages: FG .492, FT .654.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Ducas 4-9, Johnson 3-4, Mahaney 1-4, Barrett 0-1, Bowen 0-1, Howell 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Marciulionis 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Ducas 4, Saxen 2, Howell, Marciulionis).

Turnovers: 5 (Saxen 2, Johnson, Marciulionis, Wessels).

Steals: 9 (Bowen 3, Johnson 2, Marciulionis 2, Jefferson, Mahaney).

Technical Fouls: None.

Pacific312152
Saint Mary's (Cal.)483583

A_3,500 (3,500).

