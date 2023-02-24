|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PACIFIC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Avdalovic
|24
|0-2
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Odum
|19
|2-9
|2-4
|0-1
|4
|2
|7
|Williams
|12
|1-4
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|5
|Boone
|19
|1-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|2
|Martindale
|22
|3-6
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|9
|Ivy-Curry
|19
|3-7
|4-4
|1-3
|0
|3
|11
|Outlaw
|18
|2-4
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|6
|Beard
|16
|3-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|6
|Denson
|14
|0-1
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|4
|2
|Freeman
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Richards
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Brown
|9
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Edwards
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|15-45
|18-20
|3-24
|5
|22
|52
Percentages: FG .333, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Williams 1-1, Martindale 1-3, Odum 1-3, Ivy-Curry 1-4, Avdalovic 0-1, Boone 0-1, Brown 0-1, Denson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Freeman 2, Denson, Williams).
Turnovers: 17 (Beard 3, Boone 3, Denson 3, Martindale 2, Odum 2, Freeman, Ivy-Curry, Outlaw, Williams).
Steals: 2 (Beard, Outlaw).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bowen
|28
|0-2
|1-2
|0-4
|3
|3
|1
|Saxen
|25
|5-8
|1-1
|3-6
|2
|2
|11
|Johnson
|32
|12-15
|2-3
|1-3
|7
|3
|29
|Mahaney
|23
|2-10
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|7
|Ducas
|27
|6-11
|1-2
|0-7
|1
|1
|17
|Marciulionis
|23
|2-6
|6-8
|0-4
|1
|3
|10
|Jefferson
|14
|1-2
|3-7
|1-2
|0
|1
|5
|Wessels
|13
|1-1
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|2
|3
|Barrett
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Howell
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-59
|17-26
|5-29
|15
|20
|83
Percentages: FG .492, FT .654.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Ducas 4-9, Johnson 3-4, Mahaney 1-4, Barrett 0-1, Bowen 0-1, Howell 0-1, Jefferson 0-1, Marciulionis 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Ducas 4, Saxen 2, Howell, Marciulionis).
Turnovers: 5 (Saxen 2, Johnson, Marciulionis, Wessels).
Steals: 9 (Bowen 3, Johnson 2, Marciulionis 2, Jefferson, Mahaney).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Pacific
|31
|21
|—
|52
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|48
|35
|—
|83
A_3,500 (3,500).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.