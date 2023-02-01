WEST VIRGINIA (13-9)
Bell 1-1 2-2 4, Matthews 4-8 1-1 10, Mitchell 6-10 2-2 15, Ke.Johnson 0-3 2-2 2, Stevenson 6-17 4-4 17, Toussaint 4-8 3-4 12, Wilson 2-6 0-0 6, Wague 1-1 1-2 3, Okonkwo 0-1 1-2 1, Suemnick 1-2 0-0 2, Ko.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 16-19 72.
TCU (17-5)
Cork 6-6 3-4 15, Miller 2-8 0-0 4, O'Bannon 1-2 0-0 2, Baugh 6-12 4-4 16, Wells 7-10 1-3 16, Peavy 1-5 1-2 4, Coles 6-10 5-6 17, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Lampkin 1-1 0-0 2, Doumbia 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 14-19 76.
Halftime_TCU 36-32. 3-Point Goals_West Virginia 6-22 (Wilson 2-5, Mitchell 1-3, Toussaint 1-3, Matthews 1-4, Stevenson 1-6, Ke.Johnson 0-1), TCU 2-10 (Peavy 1-3, Wells 1-3, Baugh 0-1, Coles 0-1, Miller 0-1, O'Bannon 0-1). Fouled Out_Wague. Rebounds_West Virginia 30 (Mitchell, Wague 6), TCU 29 (Miller 7). Assists_West Virginia 14 (Mitchell, Stevenson 4), TCU 20 (Baugh 10). Total Fouls_West Virginia 17, TCU 18. A_7,444 (6,800).
