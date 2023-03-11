OKLAHOMA ST. (21-11)
Collins 2-8 0-0 4, Garzon 3-5 2-2 11, Alnatas 5-12 1-2 13, Keys 2-7 0-0 6, Milton 2-7 3-4 7, De Lapp 4-6 3-6 11, Asi 1-4 0-0 3, Chastain 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 20-50 9-14 57
TEXAS (25-8)
Gaston 4-12 6-8 14, Faye 2-3 0-0 4, Gonzales 7-11 0-0 17, Harmon 5-17 0-0 11, Holle 5-9 2-2 13, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Muhammad 1-1 3-3 5, Mwenentanda 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 24-57 11-13 64
|Oklahoma St.
|15
|14
|13
|15
|—
|57
|Texas
|19
|15
|17
|13
|—
|64
3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 8-19 (Garzon 3-4, Alnatas 2-6, Keys 2-5, Asi 1-4), Texas 5-11 (Gonzales 3-5, Harmon 1-3, Holle 1-3). Assists_Oklahoma St. 10 (Milton 4), Texas 15 (Harmon 10). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 34 (De Lapp 8), Texas 31 (Faye 7, Harmon 7). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 12, Texas 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.