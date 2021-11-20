UAB14100731
UTSA71010734

First Quarter

UAB_Shropshire 74 pass from Hopkins (Quinn kick), 14:08.

UTSA_Franklin 15 pass from Harris (Duplessis kick), 4:16.

UAB_Shropshire 40 pass from Hopkins (Quinn kick), :08.

Second Quarter

UTSA_McCormick 8 run (Duplessis kick), 10:24.

UAB_Hopkins 8 run (Quinn kick), 5:41.

UTSA_FG Duplessis 51, 2:18.

UAB_FG Quinn 23, :00.

Third Quarter

UTSA_Franklin 54 pass from Harris (Duplessis kick), 14:09.

UTSA_FG Duplessis 49, 1:21.

Fourth Quarter

UAB_McBride 16 run (Quinn kick), 5:19.

UTSA_Cardenas 1 pass from Harris (Duplessis kick), :03.

A_35,147.

UABUTSA
First downs1919
Total Net Yards474375
Rushes-yards39-22034-52
Passing254323
Punt Returns1-31-1
Kickoff Returns2-231-25
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int15-22-125-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-185-54
Punts5-42.24-50.25
Fumbles-Lost2-03-0
Penalties-Yards13-1246-35
Time of Possession33:0027:00

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_UAB, McBride 24-144, Hopkins 9-36, J.Brown 4-28, L.Stanley 2-12. UTSA, McCormick 20-65, Harris 14-(minus 13).

PASSING_UAB, Hopkins 15-22-1-254. UTSA, Harris 25-36-0-323.

RECEIVING_UAB, Prince 4-62, Shropshire 3-130, Johnson-Sanders 3-32, Pittman 3-18, McBride 1-7, Rudolph 1-5. UTSA, Clark 6-104, Franklin 6-97, Cephus 5-58, McCormick 5-29, Cardenas 2-29, Watson 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

