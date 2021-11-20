|UAB
|14
|10
|0
|7
|—
|31
|UTSA
|7
|10
|10
|7
|—
|34
First Quarter
UAB_Shropshire 74 pass from Hopkins (Quinn kick), 14:08.
UTSA_Franklin 15 pass from Harris (Duplessis kick), 4:16.
UAB_Shropshire 40 pass from Hopkins (Quinn kick), :08.
Second Quarter
UTSA_McCormick 8 run (Duplessis kick), 10:24.
UAB_Hopkins 8 run (Quinn kick), 5:41.
UTSA_FG Duplessis 51, 2:18.
UAB_FG Quinn 23, :00.
Third Quarter
UTSA_Franklin 54 pass from Harris (Duplessis kick), 14:09.
UTSA_FG Duplessis 49, 1:21.
Fourth Quarter
UAB_McBride 16 run (Quinn kick), 5:19.
UTSA_Cardenas 1 pass from Harris (Duplessis kick), :03.
A_35,147.
|UAB
|UTSA
|First downs
|19
|19
|Total Net Yards
|474
|375
|Rushes-yards
|39-220
|34-52
|Passing
|254
|323
|Punt Returns
|1-3
|1-1
|Kickoff Returns
|2-23
|1-25
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-22-1
|25-36-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-18
|5-54
|Punts
|5-42.2
|4-50.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|3-0
|Penalties-Yards
|13-124
|6-35
|Time of Possession
|33:00
|27:00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_UAB, McBride 24-144, Hopkins 9-36, J.Brown 4-28, L.Stanley 2-12. UTSA, McCormick 20-65, Harris 14-(minus 13).
PASSING_UAB, Hopkins 15-22-1-254. UTSA, Harris 25-36-0-323.
RECEIVING_UAB, Prince 4-62, Shropshire 3-130, Johnson-Sanders 3-32, Pittman 3-18, McBride 1-7, Rudolph 1-5. UTSA, Clark 6-104, Franklin 6-97, Cephus 5-58, McCormick 5-29, Cardenas 2-29, Watson 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.