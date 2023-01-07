DUKE (12-4)
Mitchell 4-6 6-7 14, Whitehead 6-12 2-2 18, Filipowski 5-14 5-5 15, Young 2-5 3-3 7, Proctor 2-10 0-0 6, Blakes 1-3 0-0 2, Lively 1-1 1-2 3, Grandison 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 17-19 65.
BOSTON COLLEGE (8-8)
Bickerstaff 0-3 0-0 0, Ashton-Langford 5-15 1-1 12, Langford 4-11 2-2 11, Zackery 5-10 0-0 10, Aligbe 2-6 1-2 6, Post 6-13 2-2 16, Madsen 1-2 0-0 3, McGlockton 3-3 0-0 6, Penha 0-0 0-0 0, Kelley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-63 6-7 64.
Halftime_Duke 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Duke 6-17 (Whitehead 4-8, Proctor 2-5, Filipowski 0-2, Grandison 0-2), Boston College 6-17 (Post 2-4, Langford 1-2, Madsen 1-2, Aligbe 1-3, Ashton-Langford 1-4, Zackery 0-2). Rebounds_Duke 32 (Filipowski 9), Boston College 31 (Langford 8). Assists_Duke 15 (Young 5), Boston College 14 (Zackery 4). Total Fouls_Duke 9, Boston College 15. A_7,000 (8,606).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.