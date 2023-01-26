FGFTReb
DUKE (18-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown222-50-01-5034
Balogun223-63-41-6049
Day-Wilson306-124-41-31318
Richardson273-101-21-1117
Taylor312-54-41-5248
Corosdale181-20-00-4033
Heide172-71-13-5045
de Jesus142-25-60-11110
Jackson101-20-00-0102
Oliver90-20-00-0000
Team00-00-03-7000
Totals20022-5318-2111-3762366

Percentages: FG 41.509, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Day-Wilson 2-7, Corosdale 1-1, de Jesus 1-1, Balogun 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Brown 2, Balogun 2, Corosdale 2, Richardson 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Taylor 3, Balogun 2, Day-Wilson 2, Corosdale 2, Heide 2, Jackson 1)

Steals: 8 (Balogun 3, Taylor 2, Brown 1, Richardson 1, Corosdale 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
VIRGINIA TECH (16-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Soule376-116-82-40319
Kitley351-92-34-13324
Amoore392-122-40-1037
King273-30-00-1139
Traylor263-82-31-1249
Gregg262-42-20-2227
Geiman30-00-00-0000
Owusu70-20-00-0000
Team00-00-02-7000
Totals20017-4914-209-2981755

Percentages: FG 34.694, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (King 3-3, Soule 1-1, Amoore 1-9, Traylor 1-1, Gregg 1-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Gregg 2, Kitley 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Amoore 4, Gregg 4, Soule 2, Kitley 2, Traylor 2, King 1, Owusu 1, Team 1)

Steals: 4 (Soule 2, Geiman 1, Owusu 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Virginia Tech171581555
Duke231172566

A_2,207

Officials_Rod Creech, Maj Forsberg, Katie Lukanich

