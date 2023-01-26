|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DUKE (18-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|22
|2-5
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|3
|4
|Balogun
|22
|3-6
|3-4
|1-6
|0
|4
|9
|Day-Wilson
|30
|6-12
|4-4
|1-3
|1
|3
|18
|Richardson
|27
|3-10
|1-2
|1-1
|1
|1
|7
|Taylor
|31
|2-5
|4-4
|1-5
|2
|4
|8
|Corosdale
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|3
|3
|Heide
|17
|2-7
|1-1
|3-5
|0
|4
|5
|de Jesus
|14
|2-2
|5-6
|0-1
|1
|1
|10
|Jackson
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Oliver
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-53
|18-21
|11-37
|6
|23
|66
Percentages: FG 41.509, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 4-10, .400 (Day-Wilson 2-7, Corosdale 1-1, de Jesus 1-1, Balogun 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Brown 2, Balogun 2, Corosdale 2, Richardson 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Taylor 3, Balogun 2, Day-Wilson 2, Corosdale 2, Heide 2, Jackson 1)
Steals: 8 (Balogun 3, Taylor 2, Brown 1, Richardson 1, Corosdale 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VIRGINIA TECH (16-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Soule
|37
|6-11
|6-8
|2-4
|0
|3
|19
|Kitley
|35
|1-9
|2-3
|4-13
|3
|2
|4
|Amoore
|39
|2-12
|2-4
|0-1
|0
|3
|7
|King
|27
|3-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|9
|Traylor
|26
|3-8
|2-3
|1-1
|2
|4
|9
|Gregg
|26
|2-4
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|7
|Geiman
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Owusu
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-49
|14-20
|9-29
|8
|17
|55
Percentages: FG 34.694, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (King 3-3, Soule 1-1, Amoore 1-9, Traylor 1-1, Gregg 1-2)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Gregg 2, Kitley 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Amoore 4, Gregg 4, Soule 2, Kitley 2, Traylor 2, King 1, Owusu 1, Team 1)
Steals: 4 (Soule 2, Geiman 1, Owusu 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Virginia Tech
|17
|15
|8
|15
|—
|55
|Duke
|23
|11
|7
|25
|—
|66
A_2,207
Officials_Rod Creech, Maj Forsberg, Katie Lukanich
