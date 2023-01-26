VIRGINIA TECH (16-4)
Soule 6-11 6-8 19, Kitley 1-9 2-3 4, Amoore 2-12 2-4 7, King 3-3 0-0 9, Traylor 3-8 2-3 9, Gregg 2-4 2-2 7, Geiman 0-0 0-0 0, Owusu 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 17-49 14-20 55
DUKE (18-2)
Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Balogun 3-6 3-4 9, Day-Wilson 6-12 4-4 18, Richardson 3-10 1-2 7, Taylor 2-5 4-4 8, Corosdale 1-2 0-0 3, Heide 2-7 1-1 5, de Jesus 2-2 5-6 10, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Oliver 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 22-53 18-21 66
|Virginia Tech
|17
|15
|8
|15
|—
|55
|Duke
|23
|11
|7
|25
|—
|66
3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 7-16 (Soule 1-1, Amoore 1-9, King 3-3, Traylor 1-1, Gregg 1-2), Duke 4-10 (Balogun 0-1, Day-Wilson 2-7, Corosdale 1-1, de Jesus 1-1). Assists_Virginia Tech 8 (Kitley 3), Duke 6 (Taylor 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Virginia Tech 29 (Kitley 13), Duke 37 (Balogun 6). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 17, Duke 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,207.
