W. CAROLINA (2-1)
Kielar 0-1 0-0 0, Allison 1-6 4-4 6, Love 1-5 0-0 3, Poirot-Allard 0-6 1-2 1, Reid 1-1 0-0 2, Plantin 0-2 0-0 0, Stack 0-5 0-0 0, Meyers 0-3 0-0 0, Obasuyi 3-17 2-2 10, Reagan Trumm 1-8 2-3 5, Holliday 0-1 0-0 0, Justice 1-2 2-2 4, Bailey Trumm 1-4 0-0 3, Totals 9-61 11-13 34
LSU (3-0)
Reese 8-12 1-3 17, Carson 3-8 4-6 11, Johnson 3-3 10-12 18, Morris 2-6 4-4 8, Smith 2-4 0-2 4, Besselman 0-0 0-2 0, Poa 1-2 5-6 8, Ward 4-4 0-0 8, Payne 4-6 0-0 8, Poole 3-6 2-2 9, Williams 4-12 2-2 10, Bartlett 2-4 2-2 6, Totals 36-67 30-41 107
|W. Carolina
|10
|9
|3
|12
|—
|34
|LSU
|35
|24
|23
|25
|—
|107
3-Point Goals_W. Carolina 5-27 (Allison 0-2, Love 1-1, Poirot-Allard 0-4, Stack 0-1, Meyers 0-1, Obasuyi 2-9, B.Trumm 1-4, Justice 0-1, R.Trumm 1-4), LSU 5-14 (Carson 1-5, Johnson 2-2, Morris 0-2, Poa 1-1, Payne 0-1, Poole 1-3). Assists_W. Carolina 5 (Allison 1, Holliday 1, Love 1, Obasuyi 1, Stack 1), LSU 20 (Morris 6). Fouled Out_W. Carolina Allison. Rebounds_W. Carolina 29 (Kielar 4, Obasuyi 4, Reid 4), LSU 60 (Reese 15). Total Fouls_W. Carolina 27, LSU 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,618.
