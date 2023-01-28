MARQUETTE (17-5)
Ighodaro 5-5 0-1 10, Prosper 4-11 3-3 13, K.Jones 3-5 0-0 7, Kolek 9-14 2-5 24, Mitchell 1-5 0-0 2, Joplin 10-14 0-0 28, Ross 0-4 0-0 0, Gold 1-3 0-1 2, Kennedy 0-0 0-0 0, Ciardo 0-0 0-0 0, Itejere 0-0 1-2 1, Lucas 1-1 0-0 2, Walson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-63 6-12 89.
DEPAUL (9-13)
Anei 4-5 1-2 9, Johnson 4-14 0-0 10, Penn 1-2 2-2 4, Gebrewhit 0-4 0-0 0, Gibson 8-12 4-6 25, Murphy 2-7 0-0 4, Nelson 3-7 3-3 9, Cruz 1-2 0-0 2, Raimey 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 25-56 10-13 69.
Halftime_Marquette 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 15-36 (Joplin 8-11, Kolek 4-6, Prosper 2-6, K.Jones 1-3, Walson 0-1, Gold 0-2, Ross 0-3, Mitchell 0-4), DePaul 9-23 (Gibson 5-7, Raimey 2-3, Johnson 2-8, Anei 0-1, Cruz 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Gebrewhit 0-2). Rebounds_Marquette 36 (Kolek 9), DePaul 23 (Nelson 9). Assists_Marquette 22 (Kolek 10), DePaul 17 (Murphy, Nelson 5). Total Fouls_Marquette 15, DePaul 15. A_10,387 (10,387).
