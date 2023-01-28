FGFTReb
MARQUETTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ighodaro325-50-12-48210
Prosper324-113-33-81013
K.Jones183-50-00-2017
Kolek369-142-51-910124
Mitchell241-50-00-2022
Joplin2510-140-02-51428
Ross180-40-01-1230
Gold91-30-12-2002
Kennedy20-00-00-0010
Ciardo10-00-00-0000
Itejere10-01-20-1011
Lucas11-10-01-2002
Walson10-10-00-0000
Totals20034-636-1212-36221589

Percentages: FG .540, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 15-36, .417 (Joplin 8-11, Kolek 4-6, Prosper 2-6, K.Jones 1-3, Walson 0-1, Gold 0-2, Ross 0-3, Mitchell 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Ighodaro 2, Itejere, Joplin).

Turnovers: 10 (Kolek 4, Prosper 3, Ighodaro, Itejere, Mitchell).

Steals: 7 (Kolek 3, K.Jones 2, Ighodaro, Prosper).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DEPAULMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anei204-51-22-4129
Johnson344-140-00-32110
Penn321-22-20-2034
Gebrewhit140-40-00-0100
Gibson328-124-60-32325
Murphy302-70-00-2514
Nelson223-73-32-9549
Cruz101-20-00-0112
Raimey62-30-00-0006
Totals20025-5610-134-23171569

Percentages: FG .446, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Gibson 5-7, Raimey 2-3, Johnson 2-8, Anei 0-1, Cruz 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Gebrewhit 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Anei 2, Nelson 2, Johnson).

Turnovers: 11 (Gibson 3, Murphy 3, Gebrewhit 2, Anei, Johnson, Nelson).

Steals: 3 (Anei, Gibson, Penn).

Technical Fouls: None.

Marquette335689
DePaul323769

A_10,387 (10,387).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you