|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PITTSBURGH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Federiko
|26
|1-3
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|3
|3
|Burton
|38
|6-11
|1-2
|1-1
|4
|2
|13
|Cummings
|34
|3-6
|2-2
|0-0
|6
|2
|10
|Elliott
|16
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Hinson
|38
|7-16
|4-6
|0-3
|2
|1
|24
|Sibande
|28
|6-13
|3-4
|1-5
|2
|3
|16
|J.Diaz Graham
|11
|3-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|8
|G.Diaz Graham
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Totals
|200
|27-58
|11-15
|2-17
|14
|17
|76
Percentages: FG .466, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Hinson 6-12, J.Diaz Graham 2-2, Cummings 2-3, Sibande 1-6, Elliott 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Federiko 2, G.Diaz Graham).
Turnovers: 6 (Burton 3, Cummings 2, Hinson).
Steals: 8 (Cummings 2, Elliott 2, Burton, Hinson, J.Diaz Graham, Sibande).
Technical Fouls: Sibande, 13:38 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Walker
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Beverly
|12
|2-3
|2-2
|2-2
|0
|1
|6
|Miller
|39
|4-5
|8-8
|3-8
|3
|3
|17
|Pack
|33
|4-12
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|9
|Wong
|36
|1-9
|7-9
|3-6
|4
|1
|9
|Omier
|30
|6-12
|3-4
|4-13
|3
|3
|15
|Poplar
|29
|6-10
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|18
|Joseph
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Casey
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-55
|20-23
|13-39
|14
|15
|78
Percentages: FG .455, FT .870.
3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Poplar 6-8, Miller 1-1, Pack 1-4, Beverly 0-1, Wong 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Omier 2, Joseph, Pack).
Turnovers: 16 (Miller 4, Pack 4, Beverly 2, Joseph 2, Omier 2, Wong 2).
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: Joseph, 13:38 first.
|Pittsburgh
|38
|38
|—
|76
|Miami
|42
|36
|—
|78
