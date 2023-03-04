FGFTReb
PITTSBURGHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Federiko261-31-10-3033
Burton386-111-21-14213
Cummings343-62-20-06210
Elliott160-40-00-1010
Hinson387-164-60-32124
Sibande286-133-41-52316
J.Diaz Graham113-40-00-3028
G.Diaz Graham91-10-00-1032
Totals20027-5811-152-17141776

Percentages: FG .466, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Hinson 6-12, J.Diaz Graham 2-2, Cummings 2-3, Sibande 1-6, Elliott 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Federiko 2, G.Diaz Graham).

Turnovers: 6 (Burton 3, Cummings 2, Hinson).

Steals: 8 (Cummings 2, Elliott 2, Burton, Hinson, J.Diaz Graham, Sibande).

Technical Fouls: Sibande, 13:38 first.

FGFTReb
MIAMIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Walker41-20-00-1012
Beverly122-32-22-2016
Miller394-58-83-83317
Pack334-120-00-1329
Wong361-97-93-6419
Omier306-123-44-133315
Poplar296-100-00-51118
Joseph111-20-00-2012
Casey70-00-01-1020
Totals20025-5520-2313-39141578

Percentages: FG .455, FT .870.

3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Poplar 6-8, Miller 1-1, Pack 1-4, Beverly 0-1, Wong 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Omier 2, Joseph, Pack).

Turnovers: 16 (Miller 4, Pack 4, Beverly 2, Joseph 2, Omier 2, Wong 2).

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: Joseph, 13:38 first.

Pittsburgh383876
Miami423678

