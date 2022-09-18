Texas Tech070714
NC State6140727

First Quarter

NCST_FG Dunn 29, 7:39.

NCST_FG Dunn 47, 2:29.

Second Quarter

NCST_Sumo-Karngbaye 14 run (Dunn kick), 10:13.

NCST_A.White 84 interception return (Dunn kick), 4:40.

TTU_M.Price 24 pass from D.Smith (Wolff kick), :50.

Fourth Quarter

NCST_Sumo-Karngbaye 38 pass from T.Thomas (Dunn kick), 14:20.

TTU_D.Smith 3 run (Wolff kick), 10:46.

A_56,919.

TTUNCST
First downs2015
Total Net Yards353270
Rushes-yards26-5437-111
Passing299159
Punt Returns2-60-0
Kickoff Returns5-980-0
Interceptions Ret.0-03-84
Comp-Att-Int25-43-316-24-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-262-11
Punts6-41.1677-38.857
Fumbles-Lost1-11-1
Penalties-Yards7-699-74
Time of Possession26:5633:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Texas Tech, Thompson 9-39, Morton 2-20, Brooks 4-4, D.Smith 11-(minus 9). NC State, Houston 13-57, Sumo-Karngbaye 14-54, Gray 1-7, Mimms 2-6, De.Jones 2-(minus 1), Leary 5-(minus 12).

PASSING_Texas Tech, D.Smith 21-36-2-214, Morton 4-7-1-85. NC State, Leary 15-23-0-121, T.Thomas 1-1-0-38.

RECEIVING_Texas Tech, Brooks 5-44, Price 4-50, Martinez 4-46, Tharp 3-26, Fouonji 2-28, Bradley 2-14, X.White 1-38, Sparkman 1-17, Cleveland 1-13, Thompson 1-12, B.Boyd 1-11. NC State, Sumo-Karngbaye 4-93, T.Thomas 4-30, Toudle 2-12, Gray 2-(minus 1), Houston 1-10, Lesane 1-7, Da.Jones 1-4, C.Seabrough 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

