|Texas Tech
|0
|7
|0
|7
|—
|14
|NC State
|6
|14
|0
|7
|—
|27
First Quarter
NCST_FG Dunn 29, 7:39.
NCST_FG Dunn 47, 2:29.
Second Quarter
NCST_Sumo-Karngbaye 14 run (Dunn kick), 10:13.
NCST_A.White 84 interception return (Dunn kick), 4:40.
TTU_M.Price 24 pass from D.Smith (Wolff kick), :50.
Fourth Quarter
NCST_Sumo-Karngbaye 38 pass from T.Thomas (Dunn kick), 14:20.
TTU_D.Smith 3 run (Wolff kick), 10:46.
A_56,919.
|TTU
|NCST
|First downs
|20
|15
|Total Net Yards
|353
|270
|Rushes-yards
|26-54
|37-111
|Passing
|299
|159
|Punt Returns
|2-6
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|5-98
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-84
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-43-3
|16-24-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-26
|2-11
|Punts
|6-41.167
|7-38.857
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-69
|9-74
|Time of Possession
|26:56
|33:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Texas Tech, Thompson 9-39, Morton 2-20, Brooks 4-4, D.Smith 11-(minus 9). NC State, Houston 13-57, Sumo-Karngbaye 14-54, Gray 1-7, Mimms 2-6, De.Jones 2-(minus 1), Leary 5-(minus 12).
PASSING_Texas Tech, D.Smith 21-36-2-214, Morton 4-7-1-85. NC State, Leary 15-23-0-121, T.Thomas 1-1-0-38.
RECEIVING_Texas Tech, Brooks 5-44, Price 4-50, Martinez 4-46, Tharp 3-26, Fouonji 2-28, Bradley 2-14, X.White 1-38, Sparkman 1-17, Cleveland 1-13, Thompson 1-12, B.Boyd 1-11. NC State, Sumo-Karngbaye 4-93, T.Thomas 4-30, Toudle 2-12, Gray 2-(minus 1), Houston 1-10, Lesane 1-7, Da.Jones 1-4, C.Seabrough 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
