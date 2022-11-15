OKLAHOMA (3-0)
Liz Scott 5-11 2-4 12, Llanusa 1-10 2-4 5, Robertson 2-10 0-0 6, Tot 5-11 5-5 18, Williams 10-16 0-0 21, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Culliton 0-0 0-0 0, Joens 2-2 0-0 6, Reyna Scott 0-2 1-2 1, Tucker 0-1 2-2 2, Vann 1-8 2-2 4, Totals 27-73 14-19 77
BYU (0-3)
Bubakar 3-6 1-2 7, Gustin 7-16 1-2 15, Barcello 4-5 0-0 12, Falatea 5-14 0-0 12, Smiler 2-10 6-8 11, Bosquez 0-2 2-2 2, Calvert 3-5 1-2 7, Totals 24-58 11-16 66
|Oklahoma
|14
|12
|26
|25
|—
|77
|BYU
|15
|19
|18
|14
|—
|66
3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 9-34 (Llanusa 1-5, Robertson 2-10, Tot 3-9, Williams 1-2, Joens 2-2, R.Scott 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Vann 0-4), BYU 7-17 (Bubakar 0-1, Barcello 4-5, Falatea 2-6, Smiler 1-3, Bosquez 0-1, Calvert 0-1). Assists_Oklahoma 19 (Llanusa 5, Robertson 5, Tot 5), BYU 17 (Falatea 5, Smiler 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma 44 (L.Scott 9), BYU 42 (Gustin 20). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 18, BYU 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_568.
