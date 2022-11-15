FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Liz Scott165-112-45-90412
Llanusa261-102-44-6535
Robertson312-100-00-2516
Tot305-115-50-55018
Williams2910-160-02-42321
Johnson161-20-01-5102
Culliton20-00-00-0000
Joens102-20-01-3026
Reyna Scott100-21-20-0101
Tucker140-12-21-1022
Vann161-82-21-2034
Team00-00-01-7000
Totals20027-7314-1916-44191877

Percentages: FG 36.986, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Tot 3-9, Robertson 2-10, Joens 2-2, Llanusa 1-5, Williams 1-2, R.Scott 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Vann 0-4)

Blocked Shots: 3 (L.Scott 1, Johnson 1, Vann 1)

Turnovers: 6 (Johnson 2, Llanusa 1, Robertson 1, Tucker 1, Vann 1)

Steals: 9 (Tucker 3, Tot 2, Williams 2, L.Scott 1, Vann 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
BYU (0-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bubakar303-61-20-3237
Gustin407-161-26-203315
Barcello364-50-00-32012
Falatea385-140-00-75312
Smiler402-106-81-25311
Bosquez60-22-20-0012
Calvert103-51-20-3027
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals20024-5811-169-42171566

Percentages: FG 41.379, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Barcello 4-5, Falatea 2-6, Smiler 1-3, Bubakar 0-1, Bosquez 0-1, Calvert 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gustin 2)

Turnovers: 15 (Gustin 4, Bubakar 3, Falatea 3, Team 2, Smiler 1, Bosquez 1, Calvert 1)

Steals: 4 (Bubakar 1, Gustin 1, Barcello 1, Smiler 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Oklahoma1412262577
BYU1519181466

A_568

Officials_Teresa Turner, Tyler Trimble, Benny Luna

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you