|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA (3-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Liz Scott
|16
|5-11
|2-4
|5-9
|0
|4
|12
|Llanusa
|26
|1-10
|2-4
|4-6
|5
|3
|5
|Robertson
|31
|2-10
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|1
|6
|Tot
|30
|5-11
|5-5
|0-5
|5
|0
|18
|Williams
|29
|10-16
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|3
|21
|Johnson
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|0
|2
|Culliton
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Joens
|10
|2-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|6
|Reyna Scott
|10
|0-2
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|Tucker
|14
|0-1
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Vann
|16
|1-8
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-73
|14-19
|16-44
|19
|18
|77
Percentages: FG 36.986, FT .737.
3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Tot 3-9, Robertson 2-10, Joens 2-2, Llanusa 1-5, Williams 1-2, R.Scott 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Vann 0-4)
Blocked Shots: 3 (L.Scott 1, Johnson 1, Vann 1)
Turnovers: 6 (Johnson 2, Llanusa 1, Robertson 1, Tucker 1, Vann 1)
Steals: 9 (Tucker 3, Tot 2, Williams 2, L.Scott 1, Vann 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BYU (0-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bubakar
|30
|3-6
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|3
|7
|Gustin
|40
|7-16
|1-2
|6-20
|3
|3
|15
|Barcello
|36
|4-5
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|12
|Falatea
|38
|5-14
|0-0
|0-7
|5
|3
|12
|Smiler
|40
|2-10
|6-8
|1-2
|5
|3
|11
|Bosquez
|6
|0-2
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Calvert
|10
|3-5
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|7
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-58
|11-16
|9-42
|17
|15
|66
Percentages: FG 41.379, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Barcello 4-5, Falatea 2-6, Smiler 1-3, Bubakar 0-1, Bosquez 0-1, Calvert 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Gustin 2)
Turnovers: 15 (Gustin 4, Bubakar 3, Falatea 3, Team 2, Smiler 1, Bosquez 1, Calvert 1)
Steals: 4 (Bubakar 1, Gustin 1, Barcello 1, Smiler 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Oklahoma
|14
|12
|26
|25
|—
|77
|BYU
|15
|19
|18
|14
|—
|66
A_568
Officials_Teresa Turner, Tyler Trimble, Benny Luna
