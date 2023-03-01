|FG
|OKLAHOMA (23-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Scott
|21
|4-8
|3-6
|2-9
|0
|3
|11
|Llanusa
|30
|4-11
|0-0
|2-4
|6
|4
|10
|Robertson
|36
|5-12
|0-0
|1-6
|4
|1
|15
|Tot
|27
|2-6
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|6
|Williams
|38
|6-14
|6-8
|1-7
|2
|4
|19
|Johnson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Culliton
|8
|0-2
|1-2
|2-4
|0
|2
|1
|Joens
|15
|0-2
|2-2
|2-4
|2
|0
|2
|Tucker
|24
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|3
|Vann
|25
|8-14
|6-8
|2-4
|3
|4
|23
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-8
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|30-71
|18-26
|17-51
|19
|24
|90
Percentages: FG 42.254, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Robertson 5-11, Llanusa 2-7, Tot 2-5, Williams 1-2, Tucker 1-2, Vann 1-3, Joens 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Culliton 1, Johnson 1, Williams 1)
Turnovers: 26 (Williams 7, Vann 6, Llanusa 4, Scott 3, Joens 2, Culliton 1, Robertson 1, Tot 1, Tucker 1)
Steals: 12 (Joens 2, Robertson 2, Tot 2, Williams 2, Llanusa 1, Scott 1, Tucker 1, Vann 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS ST. (16-14)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Shematsi
|16
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|5
|0
|Brylee Glenn
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Jaelyn Glenn
|45
|8-18
|2-2
|0-7
|3
|0
|21
|Gregory
|44
|5-15
|3-6
|2-6
|3
|4
|16
|Sundell
|39
|11-17
|9-16
|2-3
|4
|3
|33
|Maupin
|27
|5-9
|4-6
|3-5
|0
|2
|14
|Dallinger
|19
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Ebert
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|0
|Greer
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|5
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|30-69
|18-30
|9-33
|13
|22
|86
Percentages: FG 43.478, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (J.Glenn 3-10, Gregory 3-9, Sundell 2-5, Shematsi 0-3, Dallinger 0-1, Ebert 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Ebert 1, Greer 1, Maupin 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Sundell 6, Gregory 4, Ebert 3, Maupin 2, J.Glenn 1, Greer 1)
Steals: 18 (J.Glenn 6, Dallinger 3, Gregory 3, Sundell 3, Greer 1, Maupin 1, Shematsi 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Kansas St.
|8
|21
|28
|21
|8
|—
|86
|Oklahoma
|24
|21
|13
|20
|12
|—
|90
A_3,251
Officials_Ifeyinwa Seales, Bill Larance, Scott Yarbrough
