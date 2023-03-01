FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA (23-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Scott214-83-62-90311
Llanusa304-110-02-46410
Robertson365-120-01-64115
Tot272-60-00-3226
Williams386-146-81-72419
Johnson10-00-00-1010
Culliton80-21-22-4021
Joens150-22-22-4202
Tucker241-20-01-1033
Vann258-146-82-43423
Team00-00-04-8000
Totals22530-7118-2617-51192490

Percentages: FG 42.254, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 12-32, .375 (Robertson 5-11, Llanusa 2-7, Tot 2-5, Williams 1-2, Tucker 1-2, Vann 1-3, Joens 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Culliton 1, Johnson 1, Williams 1)

Turnovers: 26 (Williams 7, Vann 6, Llanusa 4, Scott 3, Joens 2, Culliton 1, Robertson 1, Tot 1, Tucker 1)

Steals: 12 (Joens 2, Robertson 2, Tot 2, Williams 2, Llanusa 1, Scott 1, Tucker 1, Vann 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
KANSAS ST. (16-14)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Shematsi160-30-00-3150
Brylee Glenn41-10-00-0002
Jaelyn Glenn458-182-20-73021
Gregory445-153-62-63416
Sundell3911-179-162-34333
Maupin275-94-63-50214
Dallinger190-20-00-0120
Ebert150-20-00-4010
Greer160-20-00-0150
Team00-00-02-5000
Totals22530-6918-309-33132286

Percentages: FG 43.478, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (J.Glenn 3-10, Gregory 3-9, Sundell 2-5, Shematsi 0-3, Dallinger 0-1, Ebert 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Ebert 1, Greer 1, Maupin 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Sundell 6, Gregory 4, Ebert 3, Maupin 2, J.Glenn 1, Greer 1)

Steals: 18 (J.Glenn 6, Dallinger 3, Gregory 3, Sundell 3, Greer 1, Maupin 1, Shematsi 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Kansas St.8212821886
Oklahoma242113201290

A_3,251

Officials_Ifeyinwa Seales, Bill Larance, Scott Yarbrough

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you