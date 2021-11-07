UTSA16147744
UTEP637723

First Quarter

UTSA_McCormick 75 run (Duplessis kick), 14:43.

UTSA_FG Duplessis 51, 12:13.

UTSA_FG Duplessis 41, 7:29.

UTEP_Smith 35 pass from Hardison (kick failed), 5:21.

UTSA_FG Duplessis 33, :00.

Second Quarter

UTSA_Harris 1 run (Duplessis kick), 5:03.

UTSA_Franklin 7 pass from Harris (Duplessis kick), :27.

UTEP_FG Baechle 50, :00.

Third Quarter

UTSA_Franklin 7 pass from Harris (Duplessis kick), 4:13.

UTEP_Smith 42 pass from Hardison (Baechle kick), :28.

Fourth Quarter

UTSA_Harris 3 run (Duplessis kick), 10:45.

UTEP_Garrett 7 pass from Hardison (Baechle kick), 6:42.

A_31,658.

UTSAUTEP
First downs2820
Total Net Yards561374
Rushes-yards42-27632-127
Passing285247
Punt Returns0-00-0
Kickoff Returns0-02-40
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int21-33-013-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-01-7
Punts0-0.03-36.667
Fumbles-Lost0-01-0
Penalties-Yards9-857-55
Time of Possession32:3027:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_UTSA, McCormick 21-169, Harris 9-76, Daniels 8-34, Watson 1-1, (Team) 3-(minus 4). UTEP, Awatt 16-83, Hankins 8-21, Cowing 1-10, Hardison 6-8, Tupou 1-5.

PASSING_UTSA, Harris 21-33-0-285. UTEP, Hardison 13-30-0-247.

RECEIVING_UTSA, Franklin 10-114, Cephus 3-45, Clark 2-48, Sharp 2-29, McCormick 2-20, Cardenas 1-24, Stoever 1-5. UTEP, Cowing 5-112, Smith 3-91, Garrett 3-26, Awatt 1-11, R.Flores 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_UTEP, Baechle 37.

