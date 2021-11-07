|UTSA
|16
|14
|7
|7
|—
|44
|UTEP
|6
|3
|7
|7
|—
|23
First Quarter
UTSA_McCormick 75 run (Duplessis kick), 14:43.
UTSA_FG Duplessis 51, 12:13.
UTSA_FG Duplessis 41, 7:29.
UTEP_Smith 35 pass from Hardison (kick failed), 5:21.
UTSA_FG Duplessis 33, :00.
Second Quarter
UTSA_Harris 1 run (Duplessis kick), 5:03.
UTSA_Franklin 7 pass from Harris (Duplessis kick), :27.
UTEP_FG Baechle 50, :00.
Third Quarter
UTSA_Franklin 7 pass from Harris (Duplessis kick), 4:13.
UTEP_Smith 42 pass from Hardison (Baechle kick), :28.
Fourth Quarter
UTSA_Harris 3 run (Duplessis kick), 10:45.
UTEP_Garrett 7 pass from Hardison (Baechle kick), 6:42.
A_31,658.
|UTSA
|UTEP
|First downs
|28
|20
|Total Net Yards
|561
|374
|Rushes-yards
|42-276
|32-127
|Passing
|285
|247
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-40
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-33-0
|13-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-7
|Punts
|0-0.0
|3-36.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-85
|7-55
|Time of Possession
|32:30
|27:06
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_UTSA, McCormick 21-169, Harris 9-76, Daniels 8-34, Watson 1-1, (Team) 3-(minus 4). UTEP, Awatt 16-83, Hankins 8-21, Cowing 1-10, Hardison 6-8, Tupou 1-5.
PASSING_UTSA, Harris 21-33-0-285. UTEP, Hardison 13-30-0-247.
RECEIVING_UTSA, Franklin 10-114, Cephus 3-45, Clark 2-48, Sharp 2-29, McCormick 2-20, Cardenas 1-24, Stoever 1-5. UTEP, Cowing 5-112, Smith 3-91, Garrett 3-26, Awatt 1-11, R.Flores 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_UTEP, Baechle 37.