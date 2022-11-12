FGFTReb
SOUTHERN U.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lyons306-130-10-12213
Reynolds92-75-83-4059
Byrd212-31-20-1135
Etienne326-162-20-34417
Whitley152-70-00-0046
Ndumanya182-27-111-50411
Williams182-60-01-3234
Jaro.Wilkens141-30-00-5012
Gardner130-22-20-2342
Jari.Wilkens120-02-21-1132
Allen92-60-00-1106
Harris60-31-22-3011
Rollins40-10-00-0010
Totals20025-6920-308-29143578

Percentages: FG .362, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Etienne 3-8, Allen 2-5, Whitley 2-6, Lyons 1-1, Harris 0-1, Gardner 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Jari.Wilkens).

Turnovers: 10 (Byrd 3, Etienne 2, Harris, Jaro.Wilkens, Lyons, Rollins, Whitley).

Steals: 12 (Etienne 4, Lyons 3, Byrd 2, Allen, Harris, Rollins).

Technical Fouls: Byrd, 8:59 first.

FGFTReb
ARIZONAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
A.Tubelis206-94-72-80417
Ballo245-67-112-81317
Kriisa294-73-40-1112214
Larsson297-113-52-42117
Henderson211-40-00-5152
Bal222-64-80-5109
Boswell221-52-20-1514
Veesaar162-34-41-3238
Borovicanin71-21-10-1023
Anderson60-12-40-0012
Lang21-10-01-1002
Mains10-00-00-1000
Weitman10-00-00-0000
Totals20030-5530-468-48242295

Percentages: FG .545, FT .652.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Kriisa 3-6, A.Tubelis 1-1, Bal 1-4, Henderson 0-2, Boswell 0-3, Larsson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Ballo 5, Larsson).

Turnovers: 19 (A.Tubelis 5, Borovicanin 3, Kriisa 3, Larsson 3, Bal, Ballo, Boswell, Henderson, Veesaar).

Steals: 6 (A.Tubelis 2, Boswell 2, Ballo, Henderson).

Technical Fouls: Henderson, 15:24 first; Larsson, 8:59 first.

Southern U.314778
Arizona494695

A_13,485 (14,644).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

