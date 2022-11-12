|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTHERN U.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lyons
|30
|6-13
|0-1
|0-1
|2
|2
|13
|Reynolds
|9
|2-7
|5-8
|3-4
|0
|5
|9
|Byrd
|21
|2-3
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|5
|Etienne
|32
|6-16
|2-2
|0-3
|4
|4
|17
|Whitley
|15
|2-7
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|6
|Ndumanya
|18
|2-2
|7-11
|1-5
|0
|4
|11
|Williams
|18
|2-6
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|3
|4
|Jaro.Wilkens
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|1
|2
|Gardner
|13
|0-2
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|4
|2
|Jari.Wilkens
|12
|0-0
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|3
|2
|Allen
|9
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|6
|Harris
|6
|0-3
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|Rollins
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-69
|20-30
|8-29
|14
|35
|78
Percentages: FG .362, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Etienne 3-8, Allen 2-5, Whitley 2-6, Lyons 1-1, Harris 0-1, Gardner 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Jari.Wilkens).
Turnovers: 10 (Byrd 3, Etienne 2, Harris, Jaro.Wilkens, Lyons, Rollins, Whitley).
Steals: 12 (Etienne 4, Lyons 3, Byrd 2, Allen, Harris, Rollins).
Technical Fouls: Byrd, 8:59 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARIZONA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|A.Tubelis
|20
|6-9
|4-7
|2-8
|0
|4
|17
|Ballo
|24
|5-6
|7-11
|2-8
|1
|3
|17
|Kriisa
|29
|4-7
|3-4
|0-11
|12
|2
|14
|Larsson
|29
|7-11
|3-5
|2-4
|2
|1
|17
|Henderson
|21
|1-4
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|5
|2
|Bal
|22
|2-6
|4-8
|0-5
|1
|0
|9
|Boswell
|22
|1-5
|2-2
|0-1
|5
|1
|4
|Veesaar
|16
|2-3
|4-4
|1-3
|2
|3
|8
|Borovicanin
|7
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Anderson
|6
|0-1
|2-4
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Lang
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Mains
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Weitman
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-55
|30-46
|8-48
|24
|22
|95
Percentages: FG .545, FT .652.
3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Kriisa 3-6, A.Tubelis 1-1, Bal 1-4, Henderson 0-2, Boswell 0-3, Larsson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Ballo 5, Larsson).
Turnovers: 19 (A.Tubelis 5, Borovicanin 3, Kriisa 3, Larsson 3, Bal, Ballo, Boswell, Henderson, Veesaar).
Steals: 6 (A.Tubelis 2, Boswell 2, Ballo, Henderson).
Technical Fouls: Henderson, 15:24 first; Larsson, 8:59 first.
|Southern U.
|31
|47
|—
|78
|Arizona
|49
|46
|—
|95
A_13,485 (14,644).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.