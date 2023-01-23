|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adams
|28
|1-5
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|4
|Wilson
|38
|10-16
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|4
|23
|Dick
|31
|8-13
|6-6
|1-4
|0
|3
|24
|Harris
|37
|1-5
|0-0
|1-1
|4
|2
|2
|McCullar
|36
|3-9
|8-8
|2-12
|4
|4
|14
|Yesufu
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|0
|Pettiford
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Udeh
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Rice
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-52
|16-16
|7-31
|11
|21
|69
Percentages: FG .462, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Wilson 3-7, Dick 2-5, Harris 0-1, Pettiford 0-1, Yesufu 0-2, McCullar 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Adams, Harris, McCullar, Wilson).
Turnovers: 13 (Harris 4, Rice 3, McCullar 2, Adams, Pettiford, Udeh, Wilson).
Steals: 5 (McCullar 2, Dick, Harris, Yesufu).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BAYLOR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bridges
|27
|3-6
|4-5
|4-9
|3
|2
|11
|Thamba
|27
|1-1
|2-3
|1-2
|0
|3
|4
|Cryer
|38
|8-16
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|2
|22
|Flagler
|35
|5-18
|5-5
|1-2
|2
|2
|17
|George
|29
|2-11
|4-5
|2-4
|3
|4
|8
|Love
|18
|3-7
|4-4
|1-1
|0
|1
|11
|Lohner
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Ojianwuna
|13
|1-2
|0-1
|3-5
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-62
|20-25
|13-27
|11
|16
|75
Percentages: FG .371, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Cryer 5-11, Flagler 2-9, Bridges 1-2, Love 1-2, Lohner 0-1, George 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bridges 2).
Turnovers: 9 (Flagler 3, Cryer 2, Ojianwuna 2, Bridges, Love).
Steals: 9 (Bridges 3, Flagler 2, Lohner 2, Love, Thamba).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Kansas
|34
|35
|—
|69
|Baylor
|41
|34
|—
|75
A_10,219 (10,284).
