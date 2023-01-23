FGFTReb
KANSASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Adams281-52-22-3124
Wilson3810-160-00-52423
Dick318-136-61-40324
Harris371-50-01-1422
McCullar363-98-82-124414
Yesufu150-20-00-4020
Pettiford60-10-00-0010
Udeh50-00-00-0010
Rice41-10-01-2022
Totals20024-5216-167-31112169

Percentages: FG .462, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Wilson 3-7, Dick 2-5, Harris 0-1, Pettiford 0-1, Yesufu 0-2, McCullar 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Adams, Harris, McCullar, Wilson).

Turnovers: 13 (Harris 4, Rice 3, McCullar 2, Adams, Pettiford, Udeh, Wilson).

Steals: 5 (McCullar 2, Dick, Harris, Yesufu).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BAYLORMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bridges273-64-54-93211
Thamba271-12-31-2034
Cryer388-161-21-23222
Flagler355-185-51-22217
George292-114-52-4348
Love183-74-41-10111
Lohner130-10-00-2010
Ojianwuna131-20-13-5012
Totals20023-6220-2513-27111675

Percentages: FG .371, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Cryer 5-11, Flagler 2-9, Bridges 1-2, Love 1-2, Lohner 0-1, George 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bridges 2).

Turnovers: 9 (Flagler 3, Cryer 2, Ojianwuna 2, Bridges, Love).

Steals: 9 (Bridges 3, Flagler 2, Lohner 2, Love, Thamba).

Technical Fouls: None.

Kansas343569
Baylor413475

A_10,219 (10,284).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

