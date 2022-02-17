FGFTReb
FLORIDA (20-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
de Oliveira295-84-42-84315
Dut151-20-01-2032
Broughton295-134-41-53015
Rickards284-92-20-11310
Smith396-165-61-75319
Toonders121-30-02-5022
Moore110-01-20-3011
Rimdal173-80-01-1107
Warren72-20-00-0005
Taliyah Wyche30-00-00-0010
Tatyana Wyche100-10-00-0010
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20027-6216-1810-35141776

Percentages: FG 43.5, FT 88.9.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, 33.3 (Smith 2-5, de Oliveira 1-3, Broughton 1-4, Rimdal 1-3, Warren 1-1, Toonders 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Toonders 2, Broughton 1, Moore 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Broughton 5, Toonders 3, Tal.Wyche 3, de Oliveira 2, Rickards 1, Smith 1, Moore 1, Rimdal 1)

Steals: 8 (Dut 4, de Oliveira 2, Broughton 1, Smith 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
ARKANSAS (16-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Goforth317-123-42-40418
Langerman341-30-03-6222
Ramirez403-84-40-101010
Spencer399-181-40-23419
Wolfenbarger336-113-60-62115
Barnum50-01-20-0021
Eaton60-00-00-1000
Ellis121-30-00-0112
Sage00-00-00-0010
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals20027-5512-207-3391567

Percentages: FG 49.1, FT 60.0.

3-Point Goals: 1-13, 7.7 (Goforth 1-4, Ramirez 0-2, Spencer 0-4, Wolfenbarger 0-2, Ellis 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Goforth 3, Wolfenbarger 1, Ellis 1)

Turnovers: 20 (Spencer 8, Wolfenbarger 3, Goforth 2, Langerman 2, Ramirez 2, Ellis 2, Barnum 1)

Steals: 3 (Goforth 1, Langerman 1, Spencer 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Arkansas1316172167
Florida1825201376

A_1,369

Officials_Nykesha Thompson, Luis Gonzalez, Dee Kantner

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

