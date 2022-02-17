|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA (20-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|de Oliveira
|29
|5-8
|4-4
|2-8
|4
|3
|15
|Dut
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|2
|Broughton
|29
|5-13
|4-4
|1-5
|3
|0
|15
|Rickards
|28
|4-9
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|10
|Smith
|39
|6-16
|5-6
|1-7
|5
|3
|19
|Toonders
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|2
|2
|Moore
|11
|0-0
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|1
|Rimdal
|17
|3-8
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|7
|Warren
|7
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Taliyah Wyche
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Tatyana Wyche
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-62
|16-18
|10-35
|14
|17
|76
Percentages: FG 43.5, FT 88.9.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, 33.3 (Smith 2-5, de Oliveira 1-3, Broughton 1-4, Rimdal 1-3, Warren 1-1, Toonders 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Toonders 2, Broughton 1, Moore 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Broughton 5, Toonders 3, Tal.Wyche 3, de Oliveira 2, Rickards 1, Smith 1, Moore 1, Rimdal 1)
Steals: 8 (Dut 4, de Oliveira 2, Broughton 1, Smith 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARKANSAS (16-9)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Goforth
|31
|7-12
|3-4
|2-4
|0
|4
|18
|Langerman
|34
|1-3
|0-0
|3-6
|2
|2
|2
|Ramirez
|40
|3-8
|4-4
|0-10
|1
|0
|10
|Spencer
|39
|9-18
|1-4
|0-2
|3
|4
|19
|Wolfenbarger
|33
|6-11
|3-6
|0-6
|2
|1
|15
|Barnum
|5
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|1
|Eaton
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Ellis
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Sage
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-55
|12-20
|7-33
|9
|15
|67
Percentages: FG 49.1, FT 60.0.
3-Point Goals: 1-13, 7.7 (Goforth 1-4, Ramirez 0-2, Spencer 0-4, Wolfenbarger 0-2, Ellis 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Goforth 3, Wolfenbarger 1, Ellis 1)
Turnovers: 20 (Spencer 8, Wolfenbarger 3, Goforth 2, Langerman 2, Ramirez 2, Ellis 2, Barnum 1)
Steals: 3 (Goforth 1, Langerman 1, Spencer 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Arkansas
|13
|16
|17
|21
|—
|67
|Florida
|18
|25
|20
|13
|—
|76
A_1,369
Officials_Nykesha Thompson, Luis Gonzalez, Dee Kantner