FGFTReb
GEORGIA (10-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Isaacs202-30-00-2104
Staiti137-82-20-11116
Barker213-50-00-2409
Coombs191-31-11-3203
Morrison133-42-20-3409
Bates120-50-21-1000
Nicholson204-80-02-7318
Chapman223-40-00-2307
Hollingshead152-60-22-4324
Jenkins50-00-00-1000
Richardson225-121-11-16113
Sendar51-20-00-0013
Smith133-40-01-1116
Team00-00-02-5000
Totals20034-646-1010-3328782

Percentages: FG 53.125, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Barker 3-4, Richardson 2-7, Morrison 1-1, Chapman 1-1, Sendar 1-2)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Bates 2, Hollingshead 2, Coombs 1, Sendar 1)

Turnovers: 8 (Morrison 2, Nicholson 2, Staiti 1, Chapman 1, Richardson 1, Smith 1)

Steals: 9 (Chapman 3, Nicholson 2, Isaacs 1, Barker 1, Morrison 1, Smith 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (0-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Miller254-80-02-2218
Dapaa294-60-03-10118
Allen210-10-00-0200
Mastellone233-63-30-5249
Maxwell244-80-00-2118
Kovac30-10-00-1000
Benzel250-60-01-1100
McLemore194-100-00-11010
Laws61-10-00-0002
McConnell60-10-00-0000
Moore190-40-23-6020
Team00-00-01-4000
Totals20020-523-510-3210945

Percentages: FG 38.462, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (McLemore 2-4, Mastellone 0-1, Maxwell 0-1, Benzel 0-6)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Laws 1, McConnell 1)

Turnovers: 21 (Allen 5, Team 5, Moore 3, Mastellone 2, Benzel 2, Miller 1, Dapaa 1, McLemore 1, McConnell 1)

Steals: 3 (Dapaa 1, Benzel 1, McLemore 1)

Technical Fouls: None

St. Francis (Pa.)16146945
Georgia2225171882

A_2,354

Officials_Kelly Johnson, Ify Seales, Dawn Marsh

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you