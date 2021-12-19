|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA (10-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Isaacs
|20
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|4
|Staiti
|13
|7-8
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|16
|Barker
|21
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|0
|9
|Coombs
|19
|1-3
|1-1
|1-3
|2
|0
|3
|Morrison
|13
|3-4
|2-2
|0-3
|4
|0
|9
|Bates
|12
|0-5
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholson
|20
|4-8
|0-0
|2-7
|3
|1
|8
|Chapman
|22
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|0
|7
|Hollingshead
|15
|2-6
|0-2
|2-4
|3
|2
|4
|Jenkins
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Richardson
|22
|5-12
|1-1
|1-1
|6
|1
|13
|Sendar
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Smith
|13
|3-4
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-64
|6-10
|10-33
|28
|7
|82
Percentages: FG 53.125, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Barker 3-4, Richardson 2-7, Morrison 1-1, Chapman 1-1, Sendar 1-2)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Bates 2, Hollingshead 2, Coombs 1, Sendar 1)
Turnovers: 8 (Morrison 2, Nicholson 2, Staiti 1, Chapman 1, Richardson 1, Smith 1)
Steals: 9 (Chapman 3, Nicholson 2, Isaacs 1, Barker 1, Morrison 1, Smith 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (0-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Miller
|25
|4-8
|0-0
|2-2
|2
|1
|8
|Dapaa
|29
|4-6
|0-0
|3-10
|1
|1
|8
|Allen
|21
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Mastellone
|23
|3-6
|3-3
|0-5
|2
|4
|9
|Maxwell
|24
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|8
|Kovac
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Benzel
|25
|0-6
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|McLemore
|19
|4-10
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|10
|Laws
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|McConnell
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore
|19
|0-4
|0-2
|3-6
|0
|2
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-52
|3-5
|10-32
|10
|9
|45
Percentages: FG 38.462, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (McLemore 2-4, Mastellone 0-1, Maxwell 0-1, Benzel 0-6)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Laws 1, McConnell 1)
Turnovers: 21 (Allen 5, Team 5, Moore 3, Mastellone 2, Benzel 2, Miller 1, Dapaa 1, McLemore 1, McConnell 1)
Steals: 3 (Dapaa 1, Benzel 1, McLemore 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|16
|14
|6
|9
|—
|45
|Georgia
|22
|25
|17
|18
|—
|82
A_2,354
Officials_Kelly Johnson, Ify Seales, Dawn Marsh