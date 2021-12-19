ST. FRANCIS (PA.) (0-10)
Miller 4-8 0-0 8, Dapaa 4-6 0-0 8, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Mastellone 3-6 3-3 9, Maxwell 4-8 0-0 8, Kovac 0-1 0-0 0, Benzel 0-6 0-0 0, McLemore 4-10 0-0 10, Laws 1-1 0-0 2, McConnell 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-4 0-2 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-52 3-5 45
GEORGIA (10-1)
Isaacs 2-3 0-0 4, Staiti 7-8 2-2 16, Barker 3-5 0-0 9, Coombs 1-3 1-1 3, Morrison 3-4 2-2 9, Bates 0-5 0-2 0, Nicholson 4-8 0-0 8, Chapman 3-4 0-0 7, Hollingshead 2-6 0-2 4, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 5-12 1-1 13, Sendar 1-2 0-0 3, Smith 3-4 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-64 6-10 82
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|16
|14
|6
|9
|—
|45
|Georgia
|22
|25
|17
|18
|—
|82
3-Point Goals_St. Francis (Pa.) 2-12 (Mastellone 0-1, Maxwell 0-1, Benzel 0-6, McLemore 2-4), Georgia 8-15 (Barker 3-4, Morrison 1-1, Chapman 1-1, Richardson 2-7, Sendar 1-2). Assists_St. Francis (Pa.) 10 (Miller 2), Georgia 28 (Richardson 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_St. Francis (Pa.) 32 (Moore 3-6), Georgia 33 (Nicholson 2-7). Total Fouls_St. Francis (Pa.) 9, Georgia 7. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,354.