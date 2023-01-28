PEPPERDINE (7-14)
Brumfield 0-4 0-0 0, Mbanefo 3-13 1-1 7, Nwaba 1-5 3-4 6, Obinma 3-6 6-8 12, Walls 2-12 0-0 4, Amosa 0-0 1-2 1, Hoff 0-0 0-0 0, Brodie 1-2 0-0 2, Stedman 7-16 0-0 17, Totals 17-58 11-15 49
GONZAGA (21-2)
Ejim 6-13 1-2 13, Little 1-1 0-0 2, Maxwell 8-14 4-4 26, Truong 4-13 5-6 16, Williams 0-4 3-4 3, Burton 1-2 0-0 2, Muma 0-2 0-0 0, Riley 0-0 0-0 0, Stokes 0-5 5-8 5, Totals 20-54 18-24 67
|Pepperdine
|15
|13
|10
|11
|—
|49
|Gonzaga
|8
|16
|26
|17
|—
|67
3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 4-13 (Brumfield 0-3, Nwaba 1-3, Walls 0-2, Stedman 3-5), Gonzaga 9-22 (Ejim 0-1, Maxwell 6-9, Truong 3-8, Williams 0-1, Muma 0-1, Stokes 0-2). Assists_Pepperdine 10 (Walls 5), Gonzaga 14 (Truong 9). Fouled Out_Pepperdine Nwaba, Walls, Gonzaga Ejim, Little. Rebounds_Pepperdine 43 (Obinma 12), Gonzaga 35 (Stokes 9). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 24, Gonzaga 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,251.
