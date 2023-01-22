GEORGIA TECH (10-10)
Blackshear 0-6 1-2 1, Wone Aranaz 0-1 0-0 0, Dunn 4-10 0-2 9, Morgan 6-9 2-2 15, Noguero 2-8 0-0 4, Hermosa 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 1-6 0-0 2, Swartz 5-11 0-0 13, Carter 3-9 1-2 9, Harrison 1-1 2-4 4, Totals 22-62 6-12 57
NORTH CAROLINA (14-5)
Poole 3-8 0-2 6, Hodgson 3-5 2-2 10, Kelly 7-14 0-0 18, Todd-Williams 5-10 2-5 13, Ustby 7-10 2-2 17, Adams 0-2 0-0 0, Tshitenge 1-1 0-0 2, Paris 1-6 2-4 4, Key 0-1 0-0 0, Zelaya 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-57 8-15 70
|Georgia Tech
|11
|17
|11
|18
|—
|57
|North Carolina
|18
|19
|20
|13
|—
|70
3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 7-23 (Blackshear 0-1, Dunn 1-4, Morgan 1-2, Noguero 0-3, Jackson 0-2, Swartz 3-5, Carter 2-6), North Carolina 8-18 (Hodgson 2-3, Kelly 4-6, Todd-Williams 1-4, Ustby 1-1, Adams 0-2, Paris 0-2). Assists_Georgia Tech 7 (Dunn 2, Morgan 2), North Carolina 12 (Hodgson 3, Ustby 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 35 (Morgan 8), North Carolina 42 (Ustby 8). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 16, North Carolina 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,418.
